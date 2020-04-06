Second time around? Health care issues Trump might tackle if reelected

If President Donald Trump wins a second term in the White House, what health care policies might the nation expect from his administration?

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, examines that issue in the new edition of Washington Monthly magazine.

Although changes in health care might not have ranked high on the president’s priorities for a second term - particularly if Democrats retain a majority in the House of Representatives — external factors such as the coronavirus pandemic could force the White House and Congress to work together to improve the nation's public health infrastructure. And the administration might move to weaken the Affordable Care Act through regulations. You can read the article here.

Kaiser Health NewsThis article was reprinted from khn.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Evonik named Champion CMO across all six eligible categories
The changing face of the COVID-19 epidemic
A new report on health spending by Americans
'Stranger Things' increased public awareness of cleidocranial dysplasia
Three doctors succumb to coronavirus as Philippines scrambles to trace 215 people
A grim coronavirus situation in Italy
What happens when COVID-19 and cardiovascular diseases mix?
Online tools for diabetics improve management and control

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

News-Medical speaks to Dr. Dan Lavery about the LouLou Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to CDLK5 Deficiency Disorder.

Recognizing CDKL5 Deficiency Disorder

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Chaos, confusion, linger among Filipinos amid coronavirus enhanced community quarantine order