Second time around? Health care issues Trump might tackle if reelected

If President Donald Trump wins a second term in the White House, what health care policies might the nation expect from his administration?

Julie Rovner, Kaiser Health News’ chief Washington correspondent, examines that issue in the new edition of Washington Monthly magazine.

Although changes in health care might not have ranked high on the president’s priorities for a second term - particularly if Democrats retain a majority in the House of Representatives — external factors such as the coronavirus pandemic could force the White House and Congress to work together to improve the nation's public health infrastructure. And the administration might move to weaken the Affordable Care Act through regulations. You can read the article here.