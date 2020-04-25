New Nightingale hospital uses the G210 to help set up its 500 beds

The new Nightingale hospital, opened in Harrogate, used the G210, supplied by Bedfont, to validate the piped gas needed for its additional 500 beds

The NHS Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate, which officially opened on Tuesday 21st April, was built into the Harrogate Convention Centre as part of the COVID-19 response. The temporary hospital for Coronavirus patients provides an extra 500 beds, which were set up with the help of the G210.

Part of Bedfont’s Medi-gas Check range, the G210 is a portable and user-friendly monitor for the quick and safe verification of piped gas quality and quantity.