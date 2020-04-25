New Nightingale hospital uses the G210 to help set up its 500 beds

The new Nightingale hospital, opened in Harrogate, used the G210, supplied by Bedfont, to validate the piped gas needed for its additional 500 beds

New Nightingale hospital uses the G210 to help set up its 500 beds

Related Stories

The NHS Nightingale Hospital in Harrogate, which officially opened on Tuesday 21st April, was built into the Harrogate Convention Centre as part of the COVID-19 response. The temporary hospital for Coronavirus patients provides an extra 500 beds, which were set up with the help of the G210.

Part of Bedfont’s Medi-gas Check range, the G210 is a portable and user-friendly monitor for the quick and safe verification of piped gas quality and quantity.

We’ve had to respond quickly to the situation at hand but the safe and proper establishment of these temporary hospitals is of our utmost concern. We used the G210 to test medical air and oxygen on the 500 additional ICU beds at the NHS Nightingale Hospital Yorkshire and the Humber in Harrogate, which has been built to support NHS hospitals in the region to care for patients with COVID-19. Having the correct quality and quantity of piped medical gas is a matter for safety for both patients and healthcare providers and the G210 provided us with an easy and precise method to verify the quality of these gases efficiently.”

Charlotte Cleveland, Pharmacy QC Team Manager.

Source:

Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

Posted in: Device / Technology News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Read in:
EnglishFrançais

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. (2020, April 25). New Nightingale hospital uses the G210 to help set up its 500 beds. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 25, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200425/New-Nightingale-hospital-uses-the-G210-to-help-set-up-its-500-beds.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "New Nightingale hospital uses the G210 to help set up its 500 beds". News-Medical. 25 April 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200425/New-Nightingale-hospital-uses-the-G210-to-help-set-up-its-500-beds.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. "New Nightingale hospital uses the G210 to help set up its 500 beds". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200425/New-Nightingale-hospital-uses-the-G210-to-help-set-up-its-500-beds.aspx. (accessed April 25, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Bedfont® Scientific Ltd. 2020. New Nightingale hospital uses the G210 to help set up its 500 beds. News-Medical, viewed 25 April 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200425/New-Nightingale-hospital-uses-the-G210-to-help-set-up-its-500-beds.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Kent med-tech company celebrates International Women’s Day
UK says goodbye to Europe, Bedfont says hello
Bedfont named as Technology category finalist for 2019 National Family Business Awards
Kent-based medical device manufacturer raises £2000 to help the homeless
Could FeNO breath testing provide an early indicator of Covid-19?
Local med-tech company, Bedfont Scientific Ltd., named as a 2-time finalist in the KICC Awards 2020
Bedfont wins 2nd accolade at the South East FSB Awards 2019
Coronavirus & the 2nd generation NObreath update

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

Dr. Patrick Ganzer speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research into restoring the sense of touch using brain-computer interfaces.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

More Content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd

See all content from Bedfont® Scientific Ltd
You might also like... ×
Bedfont included in the European Business Awards' ‘Ones to Watch’ list for 2nd year in a row