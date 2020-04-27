Study looks at outcomes of COVID‐19 during pregnancy

With the world at a standstill as the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 spreads across the globe, governments are struggling to slow down its wrath. Worldwide public health responses and emergency measures have been implemented to stem the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Study: Maternal and perinatal outcomes with COVID‐19: A systematic review of 108 pregnancies. Image Credit: MIA Studio / Shutterstock
Study: Maternal and perinatal outcomes with COVID‐19: A systematic review of 108 pregnancies. Image Credit: MIA Studio / Shutterstock

There is a widespread focus on high-risk populations, including older people, those with underlying medical conditions, and those whose immune systems are compromised. However, there is not much focus on the risk of pregnant women and their children, even though they are vulnerable to viral infections.

Research on the effects of COVID-19 in pregnancy is still in its infancy. Now, a new study highlights the outcomes of a hundred or so pregnant women and their babies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A team of researchers from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Skanes University Hospital in Malmo- Sweden and the Lund University wanted to shed light on the clinical manifestations and outcomes of COVID-19 of pregnant mothers and their unborn babies.

Published in the journal Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica (AOGS), the team searched for databases for all case reports between February 12 and April 4. The team used various terms and combinations, including pregnancy, COVID-19, maternal mortality, maternal morbidity, clinical manifestations, complications, intrauterine fetal death, neonatal morbidity, neonatal mortality, and SARS-CoV-2.

Clinical manifestations and outcomes

The team has found that from the 108 pregnancies, which are all in the third trimester, noted between December 8, 2019, and April 1, most reports that women who contracted the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), had fever and cough. Of all the women, 68 percent presented with fever, while 34 percent had a cough. Other clinical manifestations noted include lymphocytopenia and an elevated C-reactive protein—about 91 percent of all the women delivered via cesarean section.

Though there were admissions to the maternal intensive care unit, there were no deaths reported. However, one neonatal death and one intrauterine death, which means the fetus died inside the mother’s womb, were reported.

“Although the majority of mothers were discharged without any major complications, severe maternal morbidity as a result of COVID‐19 and perinatal deaths were reported. Vertical transmission of the COVID‐19 could not be ruled out. Careful monitoring of pregnancies with COVID‐19 and measures to prevent neonatal infection is warranted,” the authors concluded.

Related Stories

Further, the researchers revealed that there is still a possibility of severe maternal disease tied to COVID-19, which may warrant the need for ICU admission. Based on the data, there is no evidence of maternal-fetal transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in most of the cases. Still, one newborn baby had a positive test result about 36 hours after birth despite being isolated from the mother.

The researchers recommend that pregnant women diagnosed with COVID-19 should be monitored closely to ensure their health and well-being.

Surveillance and research on pregnancy

Another study published in The Lancet reiterates the importance of extensive surveillance and research on COVID-19 and pregnant women. Though pregnant women are not currently recognized as a vulnerable population amid the coronavirus pandemic, more research is needed to understand the effect of the novel coronavirus on the mother and the unborn baby.

The immune system during pregnancy becomes less aggressive, as not to attack the genetically different fetus inside the mother. The mother becomes susceptible to various infections, including viral diseases. Also, the size of the thoracic cavity, the space containing the lungs and the heart, becomes decreased during pregnancy. This leaves the lungs with less space to work in due to the pressure of the growing womb on the diaphragm. Pregnant women during the last trimester may feel shortness of breath. All these factors may lead to developing severe COVID-19.

Governments and health officials should implement many strategies to ensure the welfare of pregnant women. Surveillance can help improve the understanding of the disease course and potential complications during pregnancy. H, which may endanger not only the newborn baby but also the healthcare workers assisting in the delivery.

“The crucial information obtained from key surveillance and research studies will help to inform clinical recommendations and public health guidance and messages tailored to local contexts. Pregnant women and their neonates should not be ignored,” the researchers wrote on the paper.

Journal references:

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2020, April 27). Study looks at outcomes of COVID‐19 during pregnancy. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 28, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200427/Study-looks-at-outcomes-of-COVIDe2809019-during-pregnancy.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Study looks at outcomes of COVID‐19 during pregnancy". News-Medical. 28 April 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200427/Study-looks-at-outcomes-of-COVIDe2809019-during-pregnancy.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Study looks at outcomes of COVID‐19 during pregnancy". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200427/Study-looks-at-outcomes-of-COVIDe2809019-during-pregnancy.aspx. (accessed April 28, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2020. Study looks at outcomes of COVID‐19 during pregnancy. News-Medical, viewed 28 April 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200427/Study-looks-at-outcomes-of-COVIDe2809019-during-pregnancy.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Experts explain how to decontaminate N95 masks from SARS-CoV-2
Novel coronavirus attacks and destroys T cells, just like HIV
Mutations in novel coronavirus make it more dangerous
Hydroxychloroquine and azithromycin treatment in 80 COVID-19 patients: short-term outcomes
Missing COVID-19 antibodies suggest mystery immune response
Lifting the lid on coronavirus flatulence
Coronavirus able to survive near boiling point of water, study shows
Gold-containing drug auranofin kills 95% of SARS-CoV-2 virus in 48 hours in lab conditions

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

Dr. Patrick Ganzer speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research into restoring the sense of touch using brain-computer interfaces.

Restoring the Sense of Touch

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Hypertensive patients on ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers may have improved COVID-19 prognosis