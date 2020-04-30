New Elsevier Coronavirus Research Hub offers free access to biomedical research tools, content

Elsevier, a global leader in information analytics specializing in science and health, is offering free access to a unique set of biomedical research tools and content to help researchers and life science companies accelerate efforts to address the current pandemic.

The new Elsevier Coronavirus Research Hub currently includes a biomedical database, scientific and clinical content, COVID-19-specific datasets, a biomedically-focused text mining solution and several research collaboration tools, with more tools coming soon.

Since January, Elsevier has been making its content, data analytical tools and expertise, from clinicians to data scientists, freely available to support the global health and scientific communities in their fight against COVID-19. Working with colleagues across the company, we are pleased to expand our contribution, by providing free access to an even broader array of products and tools, which we hope will help researchers achieve their goals faster and hopefully help stem the pandemic.” John Danaher, MD, President, Global Clinical Solutions, Elsevier

The Elsevier Coronavirus Research Hub is freely available here.

The Hub currently includes free access to Embase, ClinicalKey, Mendeley, Mendeley Data, the Pure COVID-19 Research Collaboration Center, SSRN and Elsevier Text Mining (MedScan). Access to other Elsevier solutions including Pathway Studio, Reaxys and Reaxys Medicinal Chemistry and Veridata EDC (Electronic Data Capture) is coming soon. Access is available through October 28, 2020. For further information, please go to the Elsevier Coronavirus Research Hub site.

Researchers all over the world are working hard to repurpose existing drugs in order to rapidly develop vaccines and therapies. During this emergency, we want to do all we can to make sure that researchers have the tools and content they need to enable discoveries that stem this global pandemic.” Cameron Ross, Managing Director, Life Sciences Solutions, Elsevier

The Coronavirus Research Hub is Elsevier’s latest contribution to help researchers and clinicians during this global emergency. In addition, Elsevier’s Novel Coronavirus Information Center provides the newest expert, curated information for the research and health communities on Novel Coronavirus (also referred to as COVID-19 and its temporary title 2019-nCoV). The Information Center also includes a link to Elsevier’s ScienceDirect, where more than 21,000 research articles relevant to Coronavirus, SARS, and MERS are freely available. For the healthcare community, the Elsevier COVID-19 Healthcare Hub provides clinicians and patients free access to toolkits, expert insights, research resources and COVID-19 guidelines as well as FAQs on symptoms.