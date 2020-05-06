"Soft opt-out" system may increase consent rates for organ donation after death

Research published in Anaesthesia suggests that a "soft opt-out" system may increase consent rates for organ donation after death, which could boost the number of organs available for transplantation.

The legal frameworks for consent for deceased organ donation fall into two major categories: opt-in, where expressed consent is required from the patient or their relatives, and opt-out, where consent is presumed in the absence of a statement made by the patient in their lifetime to the contrary. An opt-out system of consent was introduced in Wales in December 2015.

Related Stories

While the legislative change in Wales provides a legal basis for deeming consent, the family are still asked to support organ donation proceeding--a system known as soft opt-out. England maintained the existing opt-in system through the study period.

To examine the effect of Wales' change in policy on organ donation, investigators compared quarterly data on consent rates for deceased organ donation in Wales versus England from January 2016 through December 2018.

By the end of the study period, the chance of consent to organ donation in Wales was 2.1 times higher than in England and 2.8 times higher in patients who had made no prior donation decision in life.

We observed that organ donation consent rates in Wales significantly increased in comparison with England, although the impact was not immediate and took several years to take effect."

Phil Walton, Study Author and Project Lead for Deemed Consent Legislation, NHS Blood and Transplant

"Following an extensive marketing campaign in Wales, Specialist Nurses reported that in most conversations the families were expecting to talk about organ donation and were prepared to explore the options available to them."

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Madden, S., et al. (2020) The effect on consent rates for deceased organ donation in Wales after the introduction of an opt‐out system. Anaesthesia. doi.org/10.1111/anae.15055.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 genome shows mutation hotspots and type-specific distribution
Uncovering immune cell reactions in COVID-19
Impact of COVID-19 on pregnancy and breastfed infants
Universal childhood vaccination could prevent antimicrobial resistance
Study reveals an unprecedented pace and openness in COVID-19 research
COVID-19 infection risk and outcomes explained by the cell receptor genetic variability
Human endemic coronavirus reinfection possible after recovery
Research detects a more dangerous SARS-CoV-2 mutation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 pandemic will bring additional cancer deaths