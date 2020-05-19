Chemicals found in consumer products could contribute to onset of lipid-related diseases

Chemical compounds found in many consumer products could be major contributors to the onset of lipid-related diseases, such as obesity, in humans, according to a Baylor University study.

Until recently, scientists thought that diseases such as obesity and fatty liver resulted from anomalies in the metabolism of lipids triggered by excessive energy intake, fat consumption and lack of physical activity. But the Baylor study, published in the international journal Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology, highlights the existence of chemical compounds people are exposed to via a variety of consumer products. These can lead to lipid-related metabolic diseases and weight gain.

Previous studies have provided strong evidence linking some hormone-like compounds to obesity in humans, but this is the first study that showed a cellular and metabolic effect on human cells exposed directly to those compounds."

Ramon Lavado, Ph.D., assistant professor of environmental science, Baylor University

Lavado's team has been conducting experiments to determine whether their suspicion that obesogens -- specific chemical compounds found to disrupt normal metabolic processes -- promoted a dysregulation of lipid profiles in the human liver.

While poor nutrition and lack of exercise are known contributors to obesity, significant attention has emerged regarding the potential effects of some chemical compounds to trigger lipid-related diseases, Lavado said. Exposures to obesogens -- particularly in early development in life -- were found to disrupt normal metabolic processes and increase susceptibility to weight gain across the lifespan, he said.

As of the year 2000, there were an estimated 100,000 commercially available chemicals around the world. Two decades later, that amount has more than tripled, with approximately 350,000 chemicals being available, according to recent research published in Environmental Science & Technology.

Contributing chemicals to the diseases may be found in cigarette smoke, air pollution, pesticides, fungicides, flame retardants and a certain class of chemicals used in many consumer products to make them softer. Other contributors widely used in the past may have been industrial chemicals in paints, cements, fluorescent light ballast, sealants and adhesives.

Related Stories

For the study, Lavado said that he and his team used well-established techniques in the field of metabolomics and molecular toxicology to investigate whether the proportion of lipids related to diseases, such as obesity, was modified upon exposure to environmental obesogens -- and if so, to what extent the lipid profile changed. Additionally, they used a technique called fluorescence microscopy to investigate whether environmentally relevant concentrations of the tested compounds had the ability to induce fat accumulation in liver tissue.

Study results indicated that the production of diglycerides and triglycerides increased significantly, while other less harmful lipids were found in smaller proportions, said Marco Franco, a Baylor doctoral candidate in environmental science in Lavado's research group. Another novel finding was that those effects were observed in cells exposed to chemical concentrations that are often seen in the environment and to which people are exposed constantly.

This study is among the few that report molecular and physical changes at the cellular level, and the quantification of specific types of lipids that emerge as a result of chemical exposure, Lavado said.

"In the case of lipid profile alterations, the idea that chemical compounds may trigger and/or contribute to the development of lipid-related diseases deserves extensive research in the future," he said.

Additionally, study results strongly support the use of animal alternatives with more human relevance as a valuable tool in the characterization of health effects caused by chemicals for which humans are often exposed but lack thorough toxicological data, Lavado said.

Source:

Baylor University

Journal reference:

Franco, M.E., et al. (2020) Metabolomic-based assessment reveals dysregulation of lipid profiles in human liver cells exposed to environmental obesogens. Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology. doi.org/10.1016/j.taap.2020.115009.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

People with Hepatitis D have up to three times the risk of developing fatal liver cancer
People infected with hepatitis D are more prone to hepatocellular carcinoma
Eating healthy as a child reduces risk of obesity and heart disease later in life
Study identifies protein vital for liver restoration and regeneration after transplant
CELLINK announces partnership with AstraZeneca to provide advanced 3D-bioprinted liver organoids
Sleep apnea may increase the risk of severe COVID-19, say researchers
Early life antibiotic exposure linked to increased risk of childhood obesity
British Liver Trust urges people to drink responsibly during COVID-19 pandemic

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
A promising treatment for chronic inflammatory liver disease