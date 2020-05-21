Computational immunology paves the way for SARS-CoV-2 peptide cocktail vaccine candidate

By employing an immunoinformatics approach, a new study available on the preprint server bioRxiv* shows how the combination of peptides designed from severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) nucleocapsid phosphoprotein and spike glycoprotein may trigger an improved immunological response with respectable safety profile, informing, in turn, further vaccine development.

In the race for a vaccine to halt the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, several candidates were put forward, and some already entered clinical trials. However, there is no guarantee that any of them will ultimately pan out. Thus the quest for a perfect vaccine candidate is far from over.

A modern approach that could help is immunoinformatics, otherwise known as computational immunology. It is a sub-field within bioinformatics that represents an interface between computers, science, and experimental immunology.

Not only immunoinformatics can handle a swath of data, but it can inform novel and helpful hypotheses concerning immune responses. Consequently, the methods of computational immunology have already been used for designing in silico vaccination, as well as cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Consistent with the ongoing global efforts, researchers from Sudan, the Republic of Seychelles, and Turkey aimed to propose a potential COVID-19 peptide-based vaccine utilizing the nucleocapsid phosphoprotein and spike glycoprotein and informed by immunoinformatics approach.

Study: A Multiple Peptides Vaccine against nCOVID-19 Designed from the Nucleocapsid phosphoprotein (N) and Spike Glycoprotein (S) via the Immunoinformatics Approach. Image Credit: Sta T / Shutterstock
Study: A Multiple Peptides Vaccine against nCOVID-19 Designed from the Nucleocapsid phosphoprotein (N) and Spike Glycoprotein (S) via the Immunoinformatics Approach. Image Credit: Sta T / Shutterstock

Advanced computational methods

Since the development of a successful vaccine basically relies on selecting the most antigenic constituents coupled with the optimal approaches, SARS-CoV-2 nucleocapsid phosphoprotein, and spike glycoprotein was selected as prime targets.

In this study, a total of a hundred nucleocapsid phosphoprotein and spike glycoprotein sequences were retrieved from the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) database and aligned using the ClustalW matrix-based algorithm to pinpoint the conserved regions between sequences.

B-cell peptides were predicted from the conserved regions using the linear epitope prediction tool known as 'BepiPred-test' (which is basically a machine learning tool), while their surface accessibility was predicted by employing Emini Surface Accessibility tool to calculate scores of predicted linear epitopes.

Related Stories

Kolaskar and Tongaonker method were used for antigenic site prediction, the Artificial Neural Network (ANN) method for T-cell peptide prediction. At the same time, the population coverage tool was utilized to predict the percentage of peptides binding with various major histocompatibility complex (MHC) I and II alleles.

All of the tools mentioned above are a part of the collection for the prediction and analysis of various antigenic determinants known as Immune Epitope Database (IEDB) – a freely available catalog of immune epitopes funded by the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Interaction between the predicted peptides and the MHC molecules were simulated and predicted with the use of molecular docking studies that depended on the calculation of the binding free energy. Various three-dimensional models were finally created to visualize all interactions.

Stimulating immune response without adverse reactions

The peptide design by using the above described immunoinformatic approaches has been achieved through multiple steps, which entails the prediction of B-cell and T-cell peptides, antigenic sites, the surface accessibility, as well as population coverage. Furthermore, after selecting the candidate peptides, their interaction with MHC molecules was simulated, and their safety predicted.

The IEDB Bepipred test on the nucleocapsid predicted 11 peptides, but only one passed all the tests. Conversely, the same test on the spike predicted 42 peptides, with two of them passing all the tests. Effective B-cell peptides varied from five to thirty amino acids.

The tests on the nucleocapsid protein predicted 46 peptides that could interact with 2-4 MHC II alleles. The total population coverage percentage of the promising peptides exceeded 98%, which is a rather auspicious result. Also, this study has not found any definitive evidence of potential peptide toxicity.

A promising vaccine candidate

"Due to the respectable antigenicity of the nucleocapsid and spike glycoprotein, they are appropriate targets for vaccine design", explain study authors. "The peptide vaccines are sufficient to stimulate cellular and humoral immunity without allergic responses," they add.

In a nutshell, selected peptides were predicted as non-allergenic and non-toxic – therefore, their combination may stimulate an improved immunological response and provide better infectious disease prevention. This could result in a rather promising peptide cocktail vaccine candidate.

"Since the study is an in silico predictive work, further experimental studies are recommended to validate the obtained results," conclude study authors. And indeed, there is a long way from computer simulations to a finalized product that can enter various phases of clinical testing; nonetheless, these early insights are encouraging.

*Important Notice

bioRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Source:
  • National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Immune Epitope Database and Analysis Resource. Available at: https://www.iedb.org/
Journal reference:
  • Albagi, S.O.A. et al. (2020). A Multiple Peptides Vaccine against nCOVID-19 Designed from the Nucleocapsid phosphoprotein (N) and Spike Glycoprotein (S) via the Immunoinformatics Approach. bioRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.05.20.106351.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Tomislav Meštrović

Written by

Dr. Tomislav Meštrović

Dr. Tomislav Meštrović is a medical doctor (MD) with a Ph.D. in biomedical and health sciences, specialist in the field of clinical microbiology, and an Assistant Professor at Croatia's youngest university - University North. In addition to his interest in clinical, research and lecturing activities, his immense passion for medical writing and scientific communication goes back to his student days. He enjoys contributing back to the community. In his spare time, Tomislav is a movie buff and an avid traveler.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Meštrović, Tomislav. (2020, May 21). Computational immunology paves the way for SARS-CoV-2 peptide cocktail vaccine candidate. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 21, 2020 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200521/Computational-immunology-paves-the-way-for-SARS-CoV-2-peptide-cocktail-vaccine-candidate.aspx.

  • MLA

    Meštrović, Tomislav. "Computational immunology paves the way for SARS-CoV-2 peptide cocktail vaccine candidate". News-Medical. 21 May 2020. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200521/Computational-immunology-paves-the-way-for-SARS-CoV-2-peptide-cocktail-vaccine-candidate.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Meštrović, Tomislav. "Computational immunology paves the way for SARS-CoV-2 peptide cocktail vaccine candidate". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200521/Computational-immunology-paves-the-way-for-SARS-CoV-2-peptide-cocktail-vaccine-candidate.aspx. (accessed May 21, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Meštrović, Tomislav. 2020. Computational immunology paves the way for SARS-CoV-2 peptide cocktail vaccine candidate. News-Medical, viewed 21 May 2020, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20200521/Computational-immunology-paves-the-way-for-SARS-CoV-2-peptide-cocktail-vaccine-candidate.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Study shows COVID-19 vulnerability is highly dependent on host genetic architecture
Kawasaki disease outbreak in children with COVID-19
Novel coronavirus attacks and destroys T cells, just like HIV
Coronavirus has mutated into at least 30 strains
Coronavirus able to survive near boiling point of water, study shows
Low levels of vitamin D may be linked to severe COVID-19
Lifting the lid on coronavirus flatulence
Asymptomatic carriers transmit SARS-CoV-2 with normal breathing

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

News-Medical speaks to Alastair Smith, the CEO of Avacta, about the process behind their newly developed antigen test for COVID-19.

Developing a COVID-19 Antigen Test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Israeli scientists discover monoclonal antibody that neutralizes SARS-CoV-2