Promising researchers to receive funding through AGA Research Foundation Awards Program

The American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) is excited to announce the 17 researchers selected to receive funding through the AGA Research Foundation Awards Program.

The 2020 award year will provide $2.2 million in research funding to support outstanding investigators working on projects that will enhance our understanding of gastrointestinal and liver conditions and ultimately lead to better treatment options for patients with digestive disorders.

The awardees this year have research projects that span the entire digestive tract. These projects have the potential to transform the field. We are excited to continue the foundation's support of gifted early career researchers and look forward to seeing how their research evolves with this funding." Robert S. Sandler, MD, MPH, AGAF, Chair, AGA Research Foundation

Of the 2020 class of awardees, half are women and 12% are from racial or ethnic groups traditionally underrepresented in biomedical research.

In line with the AGA Research Foundation's mission to support the next generation of researchers in digestive diseases, 71% of the 2020 awardees are early career investigators. Approximately one-third are performing clinical research.

The AGA Research Foundation Awards Program recruits, retains and supports the most promising researchers in gastroenterology and hepatology.

With funding from the AGA Research Foundation, recipients have protected time for research that will enhance the diagnosis, management, treatment and potentially cures for digestive disorders. AGA remains committed to investing in the future leaders of AGA and the field of gastroenterology.

Research Scholar Awards

AGA Research Scholar Award

Andrea Geisz, PhD, Boston University Henry M. Goldman School of Dental Medicine, Massachusetts

Haifa Mtaweh, MD, The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Canada

Long H. Nguyen, MD, MS, Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School, Boston

Shuang Wang, PhD, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City

AGA-Gastric Cancer Foundation Ben Feinstein Memorial Research Scholar Award in Gastric Cancer

Samuel J. Klempner, MD, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston

AGA-Takeda Pharmaceuticals Research Scholar Award in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

José Ordovas-Montañes, PhD, Boston Children's Hospital, Massachusetts

Specialty Awards

AGA-Caroline Craig Augustyn & Damian Augustyn Award in Digestive Cancer

Peter S. Liang, MD, MPH, New York University Langone Health, New York City

AGA-R. Robert & Sally Funderburg Research Award in Gastric Cancer

Ajay Goel, PhD, Beckman Research Institute, City of Hope Comprehensive Cancer Center, Monrovia, California

Pilot Awards

AGA-Allergan Foundation Pilot Research Award in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Chun-Jun Guo, PhD, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York City

AGA-Allergan Foundation Pilot Research Award in Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease

Jun Wu, PhD, University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

AGA-Elsevier Pilot Research Award

Hien Dang, PhD, Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Tirthadipa Pradhan-Sundd, PhD, University of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

AGA-Pfizer Young Investigator Pilot Research Award in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

Mallory Chavannes, MD, MHSc, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, California

Trevor M. Darby, PhD, MS, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia

Michael Howitt, PhD, Stanford University School of Medicine, California

AGA-Rome Foundation Functional Gastrointestinal and Motility Disorders Pilot Research Award

Nitin Kumar Ahuja, MD, MS, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia

Bindu Chandrasekharan, PhD, Emory University, Atlanta, Georgia