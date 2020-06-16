Depression linked with increased risk of heart disease, study finds

A new study co-led by Simon Fraser University health sciences professor Scott Lear provides further evidence of the link between depressive symptoms and an increased risk of heart disease and early death.

The global study tracked 145,862 middle-aged participants from 21 countries and found a 20 per cent increase in cardiovascular events and death in people with four or more depressive symptoms. The risks were twice as high in urban areas--where the majority of the global population will be living by 2050-- and more than double in men.

Related Stories

Depression and mental health issues are highly prevalent in Canada. One in five Canadians will experience a mental health problem during their lifetime and eight per cent will experience a major depressive event.

Lear says the results are timely as experts anticipate an increase in the number of people dealing with mental health issues as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data suggests that depressive symptoms should be considered as important as traditional risk factors such as smoking, high blood pressure and high cholesterol when preventing heart disease and early death.

The study results, published this month in JAMA Psychiatry, lend credibility to existing World Health Organization (WHO) policies to integrate treatment and prevention of mental disorders into primary care.

The study concludes that a greater awareness of the physical health risks associated with depression is needed.

Researchers suggest that a comprehensive approach to tackling non-communicable diseases and mental disorders--to achieve health-related UN Sustainable Development Goals--needs to be a global priority.

Source:

Simon Fraser University

Journal reference:

Rajan, S., et al. (2020) Association of Symptoms of Depression With Cardiovascular Disease and Mortality in Low-, Middle-, and High-Income Countries. JAMA Psychiatry. doi.org/10.1001/jamapsychiatry.2020.1351.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Internet-delivered treatment to help young people tackle worry and overthinking
Study highlights the impact of work conditions on mental health
Social isolation can lead to depression in children long after current lockdown
Fish oil may be an effective treatment for depression, study shows
Depression in individuals with autism linked to less proactive cognitive control
New collection of mobile apps reduces anxiety and depression during COVID-19
Original Hamilton Rating Scale for Depression was unstructured, indicates study
Earlier treatment of maternal depression can improve outcomes for the child

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

News-Medical speaks to Professor Matt Gibson about his groundbreaking research where his team has developed a new rapid test for COVID-19 detection.

Developing a new rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Depression among 70-year-olds may be associated with gender expression