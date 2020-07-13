Stress hormone is a crucial component of diabetes management, shows study

A new study by researchers at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and The Ohio State University College of Medicine documents a clear link between the stress hormone cortisol and higher blood sugar levels in people with type 2 diabetes.

The study published online in the journal Psychoneuroendocrinology.

"In healthy people, cortisol fluctuates naturally throughout the day, spiking in the morning and falling at night," said Dr. Joshua J. Joseph, an endocrinologist, and researcher at The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center's Diabetes and Metabolism Research Center who led the study.

"But in participants with type 2 diabetes, cortisol profiles that were flatter throughout the day had higher glucose levels."

Related Stories

Previous research has shown that stress and depression are two of the major causes of a flatter cortisol profile. These sustained levels of cortisol make it much more difficult to control blood sugar and manage the disease, which is why it is so important for those with type 2 diabetes to find ways to reduce stress.

"We have begun a new trial to examine if mindfulness practices can lower blood sugar in those with type 2 diabetes," said Joseph, an assistant professor in the College of Medicine. "But this isn't the only effective form of stress relief. It's important to find something you enjoy and make it a part of your everyday routine."

The relationship of cortisol with glucose levels was only observed in those with diabetes. However, Dr. Joseph and his team believe the stress hormone likely plays an important role in diabetes prevention and they continue to research the connection between cortisol and the development of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

More than 30 million Americans have Type 2 diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With Type 2 diabetes, your body doesn't use insulin properly. Some people can manage their blood sugar levels with healthy eating and exercise, while others may need medication or insulin to help manage it.

Most people with Type 2 diabetes know the importance of exercising regularly, eating a healthy diet, and getting plenty of rest. But stress relief is a crucial and often forgotten component of diabetes management,"

Dr. Joshua J. Joseph, Study Lead Author, Endocrinologist and Researcher, Diabetes and Metabolism Research Center, Ohio State Wexner Medical Center

"Whether it's a yoga class, taking a walk, or reading a book, finding ways to lower your stress levels is important to everyone's overall health, especially for those with type 2 diabetes."

Source:

Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fat cell hormone enhances therapeutic potential of MSC therapy
Study reveals the role of glucocorticoid metabolism and GILZ regulation during aging
Alzheimer’s drug could be re-purposed to reverse blood vessel damage in diabetes
Blood cell damage in COVID-19 may compromise oxygen transport
Artificial intelligence can detect serious eye disease in diabetic patients
Use of whole blood transcriptomes may improve COVID-19 diagnosis and treatment
New 3D printed insoles can improve foot health of people with diabetes
Novel method helps assess health risks of hormone-disrupting chemicals in drinking water

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers detect "biologically relevant" AMH levels in human hair samples