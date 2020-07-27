Alternative amplification technique could accelerate COVID-19 testing

An alternative amplification technique to detect SARS-CoV-2 RNA could offer a way to rapidly test large numbers of people for COVID-19, although the technique is not as sensitive as quantitative RT-PCR, the current standard method for COVID-19 testing.

Faster and less complicated testing could aid in the rapid isolation of infected people and could help to identify and prevent new outbreaks of the disease until a vaccine becomes available. Quantitative RT-PCR can successfully detect viral RNA but requires expensive machinery and chemical reagents that can sometimes be in short supply. The standard method also depends on time-consuming temperature cycling steps to amplify enough RNA from a patient sample for detection, resulting in a processing time between 3 and 24 hours in most clinical laboratories.

Related Stories

Viet Loan Dao Thi and colleagues instead propose using a technique called reverse transcription loop-mediated isothermal amplification (RT-LAMP), which can be carried out at a constant temperature using simple equipment and a different set of reagents. In their tests of RNA isolated from 768 nasopharyngeal swabs from individuals tested for COVID-19, Dao Thi et al. determined that RT-LAMP was less sensitive than quantitative RT-PCR but could be used to evaluate large groups of people, with an average test processing times of 30 minutes.

The researchers concluded that RT-LAMP works best for identifying people with moderate to high amounts of SARS-CoV-2 virus in their bodies, but is not sensitive enough to identify infection in people with a low viral load - such as those at the beginning or end of the illness. The researchers also tested the possibility of using RT-LAMP directly on nasopharyngeal swabs - without the need for RNA isolation - but concluded this technique was less sensitive than using isolated RNA.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

SARS-CoV-2 in wastewater and rivers
New rapid CRISPR-based test for sensitive SARS-CoV-2 detection
Platelets may be contributing to COVID-19
SARS-CoV-2 circulating in Brazil back in November 2019
SARS-CoV-2 detected in Santiago, Chile wastewater with very little loss of viral RNA
Researchers map RNA structure throughout SARS-CoV-2 genome
Structure of the full SARS-CoV-2 RNA genome in infected cells
Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine elicits both neutralizing antibodies and T cell response

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Vitamin D could help suppress excessive T cell-mediated lung inflammation in severe COVID-19