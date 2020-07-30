GlobalData: Medical devices industry deals worth $8.51bn announced for Q2 2020

Jul 30 2020
Total medical devices industry deals for Q2 2020 worth $8.51bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 52.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 44.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $15.34bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 3.8% over the last four-quarter average with 438 deals against the average of 422 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $4.72bn.
Medical devices industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals
The top five medical devices deals accounted for 41.1% of the overall value during Q2 2020.
The combined value of the top five medical devices deals stood at $3.49bn, against the overall value of $8.51bn recorded for the month.
The top five medical devices industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were:
- InVitae’s $1.4bn acquisition of ArcherDx
- The $1bn venture financing of MGI Tech by Citic Private Equity Funds Management, CITIC Securities, CPE Capital, GF Xinde Investment Management, Guotai Junan Securities, Huatai Zijin Investment, Huaxing New Economic Fund, IDG Capital, Shanghai Guofang Mother Fund, ShenZhen Co-Stone Asset Management and Shenzhen Green Pine Capital Partners
- Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Illumina and Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s $390m venture financing of Grail
- The $367.87m private equity deal with Fuzhou Maixin Biotechnology Development by Beijing Strong Biotechnologies and Sinopharm Group
- The Blackstone Group’s private equity deal with Medtronic for $337m.