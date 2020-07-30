GlobalData: Medical devices industry deals worth $8.51bn announced for Q2 2020

Total medical devices industry deals for Q2 2020 worth $8.51bn were announced globally, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 52.9% over the previous quarter and a drop of 44.4% when compared with the last four-quarter average of $15.34bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 3.8% over the last four-quarter average with 438 deals against the average of 422 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $4.72bn.

Medical devices industry deals in Q2 2020: Top deals

The top five medical devices deals accounted for 41.1% of the overall value during Q2 2020.

The combined value of the top five medical devices deals stood at $3.49bn, against the overall value of $8.51bn recorded for the month.

The top five medical devices industry deals of Q2 2020 tracked by GlobalData were: