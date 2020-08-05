Lung-related factors may help predict smoker's fracture risk

Smoking has been linked to a higher risk of bone fractures. Researchers have now identified certain lung-related factors that may help to predict an individual smoker's fracture risk. The findings are published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

In the study of 9,187 adults who currently or formerly smoked, there were 361 new hip fractures reported over a median follow-up of 7.4 years. Known risk factors associated with experiencing a hip fracture included older age, female sex, osteoporosis, previous spine and hip fracture, rheumatoid arthritis, and diabetes. Certain lung-specific risk factors--such as the presence of emphysema and exacerbations of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)--were also identified.

We need to look beyond traditional risk factors when making osteoporosis screening and management decisions in our patients with COPD. A former smoker with frequent COPD exacerbations or significant emphysema on chest CT scan may be at greater risk of fracture than would be expected based on age or sex or other underlying comorbidities alone."

Jessica Bon, MD, MS, Lead Author from University of Pittsburgh

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Bon, J., et al. (2020) Lung‐Specific Risk Factors Associated With Incident Hip Fracture in Current and Former Smokers. Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. doi.org/10.1002/jbmr.4103.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Impact training improves bone and muscle health in people with Crohn’s disease
New peptide molecule offers hope for emphysema
Novel genetic measure could improve osteoporosis screening
Study may lead to new diagnostic and treatment strategies for fighting bone cancer
Inadequate calcium and vitamin D intake increases risk of developing osteoporosis
Lego-inspired, tiny 3D-printed bricks designed to heal broken bones
Osteopore announces success of its 3D-printed PCL bone implant in cranioplasty procedure
Group-based smoking cessation treatment helps incarcerated smokers quit tobacco

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds link between fewer hip fractures and decreases in smoking, heavy drinking