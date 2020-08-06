American Lung Association launches first monthly pulmonary podcast series

Today, the American Lung Association is launching its first monthly podcast series, called Lungcast™. The pulmonary podcast, hosted by American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer Albert Rizzo, M.D., in partnership with HCPLive, will spotlight 30- to 45-minute conversations with researchers, physicians, patients and advocates about various hot topics impacting lung health.

The first episode features David Ho, M.D., to discuss the latest in COVID-19 research. Named TIME magazine’s “Man of the Year” in 1996, Ho is credited with making significant scientific contributions to improve the understanding and treatment of HIV infection. As the founder of Antimicrobe, a database for infectious disease and antimicrobial agents, he has more recently turned his attention to helping to solve the coronavirus pandemic.

The goal of Lungcast is to keep our medical colleagues informed on the latest developments in lung health, while still remaining accessible enough for anyone to listen and learn. The American Lung Association has long been a go-to resource for trusted lung health science, and the podcast makes it even easier for everyone to access that information, especially in the era of COVID.” Albert Rizzo, American Lung Association Chief Medical Officer

Lungcast will cover a broad range of topics, including how to help patients quit smoking and vaping, addressing lung health disparities and how telemedicine and reimbursements are changing healthcare. The podcast’s second episode, which airs in September, will feature Dr. Ankit Bharat of Northwestern Medicine to delve into the details of his headline-making double-lung transplant on a young COVID-19 patient and what it means for the future of lung transplants.

You can subscribe and listen to Lungcast via Apple, Spotify and Audioboom.