Marshall University researcher awarded NIH grant to study uremic cardiomyopathy

Komal Sodhi, M.D., an associate professor of surgery and biomedical sciences at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine, has been awarded a $444,000 grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to further her research on cardiomyopathy associated with chronic renal failure, or uremic cardiomyopathy.

Through this three-year NIH Research Enhancement Award (R15), Sodhi aims to reveal more about the activation of sodium pump, or Na/K-ATPase, signaling specifically in fat cells known as adipocytes. Sodhi will use experimental renal failure mouse models and simulate oxidative stress through a high fat diet. The peptide will be specifically targeted to the fat cells, which will work to treat and prevent the development of uremic cardiomyopathy.

This research provides an important breakthrough with translational application and demonstrates that the Na/K-ATPase oxidant-amplification loop and/or adipocytes are potential targets for disease intervention."

Komal Sodhi, M.D., Associate Professor of Surgery and Biomedical Sciences, Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

This study will build on Sodhi's previous research identifying the role oxidative stress plays in advancing the disease state. In recent studies, Sodhi and colleagues have demonstrated that Na/K-ATPase signaling can amplify oxidative stress under diseased conditions. The administration of the peptide, NaKtide, in mice can antagonize this signaling, thereby improving the diseased condition.

Chronic renal failure is prevalent in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2016, more than 726,000 Americans were on dialysis or were living with a kidney transplant.

Source:

Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research reveals key role of fat cells in renal failure-associated cardiomyopathy
Research sheds doubt on the Pangolin link to SARS-CoV-2
Research explains recognized sex differences in COVID-19 outcomes
Research reveals 7 different SARS-CoV-2 strains arrived in California
Octapharma extends support for COVID-19 study following promising preliminary data
How India's lockdown has affected mental health
Is vitamin D really linked to excess COVID-19 mortality?
Study: MafB protein may protect against renal failure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Professor Zhanfeng Cui from the University of Oxford speaks to News-Medical about his research into COVID-19, and how he developed a rapid COVID-19 test.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Ozone disinfection of respirator masks for front-line workers coping with COVID-19