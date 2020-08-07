Coronavirus-specific structure in cells may lead to new antiviral strategies

By visualizing coronavirus replication in an infected host cell, researchers may have answered a long-standing question about how newly synthesized coronavirus components are able to be incorporated into fully infectious viruses.

Their work uncovers a coronavirus-specific structure in cells that may be a target for much-needed antiviral strategies against this family of viruses. Coronaviruses replicate their large genomes in the host cell's cytoplasm.

Related Stories

They do this by transforming host cell membranes into peculiar double-membrane vesicles (DMVs). Newly made viral RNA needs to be exported from these DMVs to the cytosol to be packaged into complete, infectious forms of the virus.

To date, however, no openings to the cytosol have been detected in the DMV replication compartments. Here, seeking to understand how viral RNA is exported from sealed DMVs, Georg Wolff and colleagues used electron tomography to visualize the middle stage of infection of a cell by mouse hepatitis coronavirus, used instead of SARS-CoV-2 due to biosafety constraints for in situ cryo-electron microscopy studies.

They identified a coronavirus-specific crown-shaped structure - a molecular pore spanning the two DMV membranes - that likely plays a role during RNA release from the compartment. In further work using pre-fixed samples of SARS-CoV-2-infected cells, they showed that the structure is also present in SARS-CoV-2-induced DMVs.

The authors "surmise" this structure may be a generic complex with a pivotal role in the coronavirus replication cycle, facilitating the export of newly synthesized viral RNA from the DMVs to the cytosol. "Although the exact mode of function of this molecular pore remains to be elucidated," Wolff et al. say, "it...may offer a general coronavirus-specific drug target."

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Wolff, G., et al. (2020) A molecular pore spans the double membrane of the coronavirus replication organelle. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abd3629.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Decoy receptor neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 virus in tissue cultures
Immunosuppressive steroids help tumors to evade the immune system
Heart cell treatment can benefit patients, shows study
Study shows how chronic psychological stress leads to sickle cell crises
FDA approves first CAR T-cell therapy for patients with mantle cell lymphoma
A new cell-based gene therapy approach to better treat patients with hemophilia A
Mice born with Fragile X syndrome have fewer cell antennas
First CAR T-cell therapy for mantle cell lymphoma receives FDA approval

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Professor Zhanfeng Cui from the University of Oxford speaks to News-Medical about his research into COVID-19, and how he developed a rapid COVID-19 test.

Launching a rapid test for COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Seaweed extract outperforms remdesivir in inhibiting SARS-CoV-2 in cell studies