A new feasible treatment option for vein of Galen aneurysmal malformation in babies

Endovascular treatment of vein of Galen aneurysmal malformation (VGAM) in babies with severe pulmonary hypertension can improve chances of survival, according to a study released today at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's (SNIS) 17th Annual Meeting.

The study, Outcomes of Endovascular Treatment of Vein of Galen Aneurysmal Malformation in Neonates, evaluated data from 52 surgery patients with VGAMs at the Meshalkin National Medical Research Center. Eleven of these patients were younger than 10 days when surgery was performed.

Prior to surgery, all patients underwent cardiac ultrasonography to measure pulmonary artery pressure and neurosonography to measure the linear blood flow velocity in the vein of Galen and afferent vessels. All patients had pronounced pulmonary hypertension.

This technique reduces the severity of pulmonary hypertension, thus lowering the risk for developing critical heart failure or multiple organ failure and allows babies to cross the critical line on their way to survival. These findings clearly indicate a new feasible treatment option for VGAM, marking a promising advancement of treatment in a case where there have been few paths forward to date."

Dr. Kirill Orlov, lead author of the study

Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery

