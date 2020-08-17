Diagnostic criteria can improve diagnosis and management of functional cognitive disorder

Experts estimate up to one third of people attending specialist memory clinics could have a condition that is commonly mistaken for early dementia.

In a paper published in the journal, Brain, UK academics and clinicians have collaborated to develop a diagnostic definition of the widely recognized but poorly understood condition, Functional Cognitive Disorder (FCD).

Dr. Harriet Ball from the University of Bristol, first author of the paper, said providing diagnostic criteria was an incredibly important step toward improving diagnosis, management, and research into FCD and other cognitive disorders.

"Dysfunction of day-to-day thinking processes is a feature of FCD but it is often misdiagnosed as early dementia. We estimate up to a third of people attending specialist memory clinics have FCD. While FCD involves impairment of thinking processes, unlike dementia, it is not expected to progress. From a patient's point of view, that is a very different prognosis and one that requires different management.

Related Stories

"As clinicians, our aim is to unravel the causes of early memory symptoms, and importantly, identify those that can improve over time rather than deteriorate towards dementia. Having clear diagnostic criteria for FCD will enable us to better characterize the condition and better explain it - and its prognosis - to patients and their families," said Dr. Ball.

The position paper: Functional cognitive disorder: dementia's blind spot is the collaborative effort of 25 of the UK's leading experts on the topic and represents the first agreed clinical definition of FCD.

This definition will allow a new phase of research into FCD as researchers can now consistently identify patients for studies. The next stage for this work, which has already begun, involves assessing clinical markers and understanding the epidemiology, all of which will help to build treatment studies.

"While some people do spontaneously recover, this is often related to how long it has gone on for and how entrenched it has become. Treatment up to now has focused on the management of aspects that we know can help in general, for example cutting down medications that might be making things worse, working on better sleep patterns, but in future we'd like to test specific cognitive therapies which could prove much more successful," said Dr Ball.

Dr Ball said the definition also had important benefits in terms of strengthening research into dementia.

With a clear operational definition, we'll be better at picking the right people for trials against, for example, Alzheimer's proteins - because if lots of people with FCD are in those trials, it is much harder to show any treatment effect against Alzheimer's."

Dr. Harriet Ball, Study First Author, University of Bristol

Source:

University of Bristol

Journal reference:

Ball, H. B., et al. (2020) Functional cognitive disorder: dementia’s blind spot. Brain. doi.org/10.1093/brain/awaa224.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Pimavanserin reduced psychotic symptoms in people with dementia in phase 3 study
New project to help church communities become more dementia friendly had significant impact
40% of dementia cases could be prevented or delayed by modifying 12 risk factors
Study: Individuals who feel dizzy when they stand up may have an increased risk of dementia
Personal perception can be an important indicator for early detection of Alzheimer's
New biomarker could be an early indicator of cognitive decline
Study shows favorable cardiovascular health lowers risk of dementia
Study to examine possible effects of COVID-19 on dementia risk in older adults

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study uses MRI imaging to assess the brain matter of WTC responder patients