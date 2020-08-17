Study opens new therapeutic avenue for treating glioblastoma tumors

New insight into a gene that controls energy production in cancer stem cells could help in the search for a more effective treatment for glioblastoma. A McGill-led study published inNature Communicationsreveals that suppressing the OSMR gene can improve the effectiveness of radiation therapy.

This approach, led by the laboratory of Arezu Jahani-Asl, Assistant Professor of Medicine at McGill University, was successful in preclinical mouse models where the deletion of the OSMR gene resulted in a significant improvement of tumor response to therapy and expanded lifespan.

Related Stories

Glioblastoma is the most common and aggressive cancerous brain tumor in adults due to its resistance to therapy. Treatment usually involves surgery, followed by chemotherapy and radiation therapy. Despite these intensive efforts, in most cases tumor cells regrow after treatment and the cancer recurs.

Starving cancer stem cells

Glioblastoma tumors contain rare cancer stem cells responsible for therapeutic resistance and tumor regrowth. In the study, researchers uncover the unique role OSMR plays in fortifying cancer stem cells' resistance to therapy by strengthening mitochondria, the powerhouse of cell energy production.

It makes the long journey to the mitochondria and interacts with energy-producing machineries to force them to generate more energy for cancer cells.

To improve patient response to glioblastoma treatment, we must find new vulnerabilities in cancer stem cells and overcome their resistance to therapy. By suppressing OSMR, we were able to halt energy production in cancer stem cells, essentially starving them to death."

Arezu Jahani-Asl, Assistant Professor of Medicine, McGill University

The study provides evidence that targeting OSMR gene, in combination with radiation therapy, can pave the way for future clinical trials that better treat glioblastoma tumors. The next step is to leverage these tools into a clinical trial, the researchers say.

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Sharanek, A., et al. (2020) OSMR controls glioma stem cell respiration and confers resistance of glioblastoma to ionizing radiation. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-020-17885-z.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

PARP inhibitor can successfully treat a subset of advanced prostate cancer patients
Study may help develop treatment for age-related pulmonary fibrosis
Tiny packages of materials released by tumors may serve as biomarkers for detecting cancers
Gene therapy to the inner retina prevents blindness in mouse model of CLN3 Batten disease
Scientists unlock behavior of an enzyme involved in cancer spread
More than 40-year-old cancer mystery solved: Thanks to epigenetics
HPV type may impact cervical cancer characteristics and prognosis
Researchers review scientific articles on proteins that help cancer cells enter the brain

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Kids with silent malaria remain vulnerable to developing endemic Burkitt lymphoma