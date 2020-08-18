Declining milk consumption trends among children may affect future health

Fluid milk consumption among children is vital, as adequate consumption of dairy products, especially during childhood, has beneficial health outcomes later in life. These benefits include reduced risk of osteoporosis, hypertension, obesity, and cancer in adulthood. Milk consumption among children has been declining for decades, so understanding and fulfilling the needs of children is crucial to reverse the decline. In an article appearing in the Journal of Dairy Science, scientists from North Carolina State University and Cornell University studied key contributors to increasing milk consumption among children.

Related Stories

Factors evaluated in the study included food trends, nutritional and school meal program requirements, children's perceptions and preferences, and environmental influences. Among these influences, flavor and habit were the primary drivers for long-term milk consumption. Intrinsic factors ranged in influence over milk preference in the examination, showing that flavoring, heat treatment, and sweeteners positively correlated with higher milk consumption. Extrinsic factors, such as social influence (i.e., peers, parents or caregivers, and school staff), packaging, and health benefits, all affected children's attitudes toward milk as well.

Making milk more appealing to children, having schools include milk in their meal plans, and increasing the types of milk available in schools are all positive options to encourage children consume fluid milk and receive those health benefits. The findings in this study, however, reveal critical insights that will aid in efforts to increase milk consumption among children."

MaryAnne Drake, PhD, Senior Author, Department of Food, Bioprocessing, and Nutrition Sciences, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA

Understanding how to create milk products that are appealing to children without compromising the health benefits and taking note of the various factors that influence a child's choice are necessary to encourage and increase lifelong milk consumption.

Source:

Elsevier

Journal reference:

Sipple, L.R., et al. (2020) Invited review: Maintaining and growing fluid milk consumption by children in school lunch programs in the United States. Journal of Dairy Science. doi.org/10.3168/jds.2020-18216.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sweet-taste perception changes from childhood to adulthood
Study shows higher COVID-19 rates among minority and socioeconomically disadvantaged children
Study highlights the potential for children to influence food consumption and habits at home
Multifocal contact lenses reduce worsening nearsightedness in children
Number of children contracting SARS-CoV-2 steadily increasing, CDC says
GI symptoms are more common, potentially disruptive in young kids with autism
One-third of children hospitalized with COVID-19 admitted to ICU, study finds
Study: Lower socioeconomic status is associated with reduced size of anterior hippocampus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Professor Guillermo Montoya spoke to News-Medical on his research that involved visualizing the largest and most complex CRISPR system.

Deciphering the largest CRISPR system

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Professor Pockley among researchers from the John van Geest Cancer Research Centre have recently developed a blood test for the detection of prostate cancer.

Developing a blood test for prostate cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Incidence of dog bites has increased among Colorado’s children