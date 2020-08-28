'Jumping' DNA influences the differentiation, physiological functioning of neurons

The human genome contains over 4.5 million sequences of DNA called "transposable elements", these virus-like entities that "jump" around and help regulate gene expression. They do this by binding transcription factors, which are proteins that regulate the rate of transcription of DNA to RNA, influencing gene expression in a broad range of biological events.

Now, an international team of scientists led by Didier Trono at EPFL has discovered that transposable elements play a significant role in influencing the development of the human brain. The study is published in Science Advances.

Related Stories

The scientists found that transposable elements regulate the brain's development by partnering up with two specialized proteins from the family of proteins known as "Krüppel-associated box-containing zinc finger proteins, or KZFPs. In 2019, another study led by Trono showed that KZFPs tamed the regulatory activity of transposable elements in the first few days of the fetus's life. However, they suspected that these regulatory sequences were subsequently re-ignited to orchestrate the development and function of adult organs.

The researchers identified two KZFPs as specific only to primates, and found that they are expressed in specific regions of the human developing and adult brain. They further observed that these proteins kept controlling the activity of transposable elements - at least in neurons and brain organoids cultured in the lab. As a result, these two KZFPs influenced the differentiation and neurotransmission profile of neurons, as well as guarded these cells against inflammatory responses that were otherwise triggered if their target transposable elements were left to be expressed.

"These results reveal how two proteins that appeared only recently in evolution have contributed to shape the human brain by facilitating the co-option of transposable elements, these virus-like entities that have been remodeling our ancestral genome since the dawn of times," says Didier Trono. "Our findings also suggest possible pathogenic mechanisms for diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or other neurodegenerative or neurodevelopmental disorders, providing leads for the prevention or treatment of these problems."

Source:

Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne

Journal reference:

Turelli, P., et al. (2020) Primate-restricted KRAB zinc finger proteins and target retrotransposons control gene expression in human neurons. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.aba3200.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Normal DNA repair process can lead to mutations in cancer
Touchlight, Cancer Research UK and University of Southampton team up to develop DNA cancer vaccine
New maps of chemical marks on DNA could help illuminate the causes of developmental disorders
DNA structure is determined by spatial rules based on specific protein sequences and their order
New sequencing approach can detect rare mutation in large number of cells
New bioluminescent reporter developed to track DNA double stranded break repair
Research shows how a protein stops cells from attacking their own DNA
DNA nanoswitches may provide an inexpensive platform to rapidly detect emerging viruses

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Multiplication of ecDNA genes present in many cancer types, drives poor patients outcomes