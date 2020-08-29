Sleep restriction may hinder information disclosure during criminal interviews, indicates suggests

An experimental study suggests that sleep restriction may hinder information disclosure during criminal interviews, contradicting widespread assumptions about the effectiveness of sleep deprivation as an interrogation tool.

Preliminary results show that even mildly sleep-restricted participants provided around 7% less information during their initial disclosure. Sleep-restricted individuals also reported less overall motivation to recall information.

"Historically, sleep has been used as a tool to compel disclosure or confessions, while sleep loss remains common among interview subjects such as victims or witnesses," said lead author Zlatan Krizan, who has a doctorate in personality and social psychology and is a professor of psychology at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.

However, there was little direct, scientific evidence on whether sleep enhances or inhibits intelligence disclosures during investigative interviews prior to this study. These findings carry direct implications for science and practice of investigative interviewing and contradict longstanding assumptions about the role of sleep in gathering human intelligence."

Zlatan Krizan,  Lead Author and Professor, Department of Psychology, Iowa State University

Krizan has a doctorate in personality and social psychology.

The study involved 120 healthy participants who were recruited from the university community. They were assigned to maintain or restrict their sleep for two days, with objective estimates of sleep duration gathered using actigraphy.

Sleep-restricted participants slept 4.5 hours less on average, losing about one night of sleep over two days. Following the sleep manipulation, participants were interviewed about past illegal acts they admitted to.

According to the authors, the results suggest that even moderate sleep loss can inhibit criminal disclosure during interviews.

Source:

American Academy of Sleep Medicine

Journal reference:

Krizan, Z. et al. (2020) Sleep and Interrogation: Does Losing Sleep Impact Criminal History Disclosure?. Sleep. doi.org/10.1093/sleep/zsaa056.228

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New brain study could make it easier to monitor people with sleep disorders
Study shows chemical exposure may disrupt sleep in menopausal women
Meditation-relaxation technique can help treat sleep paralysis
Sleep loss unleashes anger, shows study
AASM position statement outlines the acute effects of daylight saving time
Research reveals brain mechanism behind sleep-induced memory changes
Concussion can lead to long-term sleep problems, affect quality of life
Neural activation during REM sleep regulates eating behavior

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study reveals the roles of non-REM and REM sleep in visual perceptual learning