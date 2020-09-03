New wearable solution allows patients to receive treatment without leaving home

The rapid increase of life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections has resulted in challenging wound complications with limited choices of effective treatments. About 6 million people in the United States are affected by chronic wounds.

Now, a team of innovators from Purdue University has developed a wearable solution that allows a patient to receive treatment without leaving home. The Purdue team's work is published in the journal Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology.

We created a revolutionary type of treatment to kill the bacteria on the surface of the wound or diabetic ulcer and accelerate the healing process. We created a low-cost wearable patch and accompanying components to deliver ozone therapy."

Rahim Rahimi, Assistant Professor of Materials Engineering, Purdue University

Related Stories

Ozone therapy is a gas phase antimicrobial treatment option that is being used by a growing number of patients in the U.S. In most cases, the ozone treatments require patients to travel to a clinical setting for treatment by trained technicians.

"Our breathable patch is applied to the wound and then connected to a small, battery powered ozone-generating device," Rahimi said. "The ozone gas is transported to the skin surface at the wound site and provides a targeted approach for wound healing. Our innovation is small and simple to use for patients at home."

The team worked with the Purdue Research Foundation Office of Technology Commercialization to patent the technology.

The creators are looking for partners to continue developing their technology.

Source:

Purdue University

Journal reference:

Roth, A., et al. (2020) Wearable and Flexible Ozone Generating System for Treatment of Infected Dermal Wounds. Frontiers in Bioengineering and Biotechnology. doi.org/10.3389/fbioe.2020.00458.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Discovery offers new hope for millions at risk from antibiotic-resistant infections
New test can pinpoint which people with gonorrhea can be cured with ciprofloxacin
Bird poop may harbor abundant antibiotic resistance genes
Genomic analysis finds link between antibiotic resistance and heavy metal contamination
Combining Western-style high-fat diet with antibiotic use increases risk of pre-IBD
Accidental discovery of new antibiotic proven effective after several experiments
Interventions can successfully reduce the rate of inappropriate antibiotic prescriptions
Study suggests novel strategy to slow down evolution of antibiotic resistance

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Organoids are 3-dimensional (3D) clusters of stem cells that come together and emulate the microenvironment within individual organs, whether that be liver, kidney, heart, gut or other specific organs.

Manipulating 3D Printed Organoid Microenvironments

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Meningitis case at Children's National Hospital raises concerns about antibiotic resistance