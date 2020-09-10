Exercise has positive effects on learning and memory in young adults

Just a single exercise workout has positive effects on learning and memory in young adults, according to a recent review of published studies.

The review, which is published in Translational Sports Medicine, included 13 relevant studies. The types of exercise that were studied involved walking, running, and bicycling in individuals between 18 to 35 years of age.

Investigators found that aerobic exercise for 2 minutes to 1 hour at moderate to high intensity improved attention, concentration, and learning and memory functions for up to 2 hours. They noted that the results may have important education-related implications.

Exercise makes you smart."

Peter Blomstrand, MD, PhD, Co-Author, County Hospital Ryhov and Jönköping University, in Sweden

 

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Blomstrand, P., et al. (2020) Effects of a single exercise workout on memory and learning functions in young adults—A systematic review. Translational Sports Medicine. doi.org/10.1002/tsm2.190.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Exaggerated helplessness may lead to sedentary behavior in people with knee osteoarthritis
New guidelines cover leisure exercise and competitive sports for people with heart disease
Study shows possibility to predict who would benefit from exercise and behavioral therapy
Higher-than-normal blood sugar levels may dampen benefits of aerobic exercise
New approach shows promise for treating shoulder pain in wheelchair users with spinal cord injury
Exercise confers stress resilience by increasing brain protein levels
Exercise and diet are more important than ever with virus at large
New training system uses IoT to motivate and track exercise intensity levels

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

News-Medical spoke to Yourgene health on their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic, and how they developed a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Improving COVID-19 Diagnosis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Regular exercise key to fighting high blood pressure even in air polluted areas