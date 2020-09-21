‘An Arm and a Leg’: A primer on persisting in difficult and uncertain times

Laura Derrick lived with an undiagnosed medical condition for decades, and when she finally got answers and access to effective treatment, medical bills threatened to swamp her family. During her personal fight for affordable health care, she was inspired by and swept up in a historic political fight.

This is a great time for Derrick's story, which is all about persistence through difficult and uncertain times. In late 2018, it was one of the first stories on "An Arm and a Leg," and it has special resonance right now when we're all enduring a lot.

Bonus: We catch up with Derrick for an update.

“An Arm and a Leg” is a co-production of Kaiser Health News and Public Road Productions.

