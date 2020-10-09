New digital dashboard enhances the efficiency of cancer case review

Multidisciplinary tumor boards are vital to cancer treatment plans, bringing together clinicians from different specialties to guide patient treatment and improve outcomes. However, compiling the relevant data for each case is time-consuming and requires contributions from multiple team members.

To optimize the process, researchers at the MU School of Medicine partnered with Roche Diagnostics to evaluate a cloud-based product called NAVIFY® Tumor Board that integrates all relevant clinical data for a tumor board into a single digital dashboard accessible to everyone.

During a 16-month clinical study of the dashboard, researchers found NAVIFY Tumor Board significantly reduced the amount of time doctors and nurses across multiple specialties spent preparing for 227 tumor board meetings involving 1866 patient cases.

In addition to saving time, the NAVIFY digital tumor board solution resulted in less variability in preparation time. The improvements were sustained and became more significant over time, decreasing administrative burdens of meeting preparation."

Richard Hammer, MD, Professor, Pathology, School of Medicine, University of Missouri

Related Stories

Hammer is also a vice chair of clinical affairs in the Dept. of Pathology and Anatomical Sciences.

Hammer evaluated case preparation time during four phases: before NAVIFY Tumor Board implementation, after manual implementation, after partial electronic medical record (EMR) integration and after a stable EMR integration phase.

The study found a 30% preparation time reduction across three cancer categories with full integration compared to pre-implementation. The biggest time savings involved the breast tumor board, where nurse navigators reduced their preparation time by 69%.

"Institutions with dedicated nurses preparing for cases will likely benefit the most," Hammer said. "This dashboard enables easy access to clinical data, which may support optimal decision-making. In addition, it reduces costs for both patients and hospitals, which is currently under analysis."

Hammer's team is also in the process of submitting data on the impact of the NAVIFY clinical decision support software on case discussion time during tumor board meetings. Future studies will investigate its impact on the quality of case discussions.

"As the first reference site for NAVIFY Tumor Board in the U.S., we are already hosting other institutional leaders to help them implement this software," Hammer said.

"This is the wave of the future, where we are using digital clinical decision support software to enhance how we care for patients, while improving efficiency, standardizing the preparation of cases and making them available to clinicians at any time."

In addition to Hammer, the study's co-authors included MU School of Medicine colleague Lincoln Sheets, MD, assistant research professor. Hammer received research funding, an honoraria and serves as an advisor for Roche.

Source:

University of Missouri-Columbia

Journal reference:

Hammer, R. D., et al. (2020) Digital Tumor Board Solutions Have Significant Impact on Case Preparation. JCO Clinical Cancer Informatics. doi.org/10.1200/CCI.20.00029.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cancer mutations are found in distinct regions that vary based on genomic structure and mutation
Researchers develop new testing platform for breast cancer cells
Study: Radiotherapy and surgery offer better protection in treating abnormal breast tissue
Two phase II clinical trials suggest potential new treatment options for metastatic cervical cancer
Study offers the standard of surgical care for early-stage breast cancer
New imaging technique can replace invasive tissue biopsies in cancer treatment
A promising tool for diagnosing prostate cancer
$9.1 million NCI grant renewal will support researchers studying retrovirus cancer models

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Why do we need sleep?

In this interview, Dr. Gina Poe speaks to News-Medical about why we sleep, and the importance of REM sleep for brain development.

Why do we need sleep?

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

In this interview, Dr. Hadi Yassine and Dr. Hassan Zaraket speak about their research into whether COVID-19 will become a seasonal virus.

Will COVID-19 become a seasonal virus?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Potential drug treatment for AXL-low expressing EGFR-mutated lung cancer