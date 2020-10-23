Bedfont virtually opens first overseas office in Austria

On 3rd September, Bedfont hosted a virtual launch party to open their first overseas office, Bedfont GmbH, based in Salzburg, Austria. Earlier this year Bedfont announced the acquisition of its former distributor, Dr Lahner Medizintechnik, which now serves as the new GmbH headquarters.

Determined to not let COVID-19 halter their growth, Bedfont opted to virtually open their overseas office via a video call. The whole company was present, including the Bedfont Family based in Austria, and their German distributor, newly established by the GmbH office. The launch consisted of a few speeches from Bedfont’s Chairman, Trevor Smith, the Managing Director, Jason Smith, and former owner of Dr Lahner Medizintechnik, Dr Dorothea Lahner, who will be involved in business development and customer relationships for Bedfont GmbH. Complete with celebratory gifts, a sign unveiling, and a mini ribbon cutting ceremony, the launch was well received.

These are very exciting times and they’ve only just begun for Bedfont GmbH. I’m glad we had the launch virtually as it was quite fun to film the sign unveiling for the Bedfont Family to watch. I look forward to helping Bedfont GmbH grow.” Dr Dorothea Lahner

This is a huge milestone for Bedfont; although we are a small family business, exporting is one of our strengths. Opening an overseas office has always been a goal of ours and I’m absolutely over the moon we’ve managed to achieve this. Despite Brexit, we hope our new GmbH headquarters will strengthen our market positions across Europe. Whilst it would have been lovely to open the offices in person, the virtual launch was very innovative and successful.” Jason Smith

A short clip of the Bedfont GmbH sign unveiling during the Launch can be found on YouTube: