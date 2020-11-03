New articles focus on policy considerations for post-COVID presidency

Reviewed by Emily Henderson, B.Sc.Nov 3 2020
The Gerontological Society of America's highly cited, peer-reviewed journals are continuing to publish scientific articles on COVID-19. The following articles make up the latest issue of Public Policy & Aging Report, titled "Policy Considerations for a Post-COVID Presidency":
- Has It Really Become Us Versus Them? Considering the Use of Age in Public Policy, by Brian Kaskie, PhD
- Recovering From Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Resisting Ageism and Recommitting to a Productive Aging Perspective, by Nancy Morrow-Howell, MSW, PhD, and Ernest Gonzales, MSW, PhD
- The Fourth Wave of Technology and Aging: Policy Innovation to Ensure Equity and Inclusion, by Joseph .F Coughlin, PhD
- Age-Related Vulnerability to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19): Biological, Contextual, and Policy-Related Factors, by Eileen M. Crimmins, PhD
- How Elections Under COVID-19 May Change the Political Engagement of Older Voters, by Paul Gronke, PhD, Paul Manson, MPA, Jay Lee, BA, and Canyon Foot, BA
- Early Evidence on the Impact of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) and the Recession on Older Workers, by Truc Thi Mai Bui, MA, Patrick Button, PhD, and Elyce G. Picciotti, BSFS, MBA
- Retirement Security in a Post-Pandemic World, by G. Lawrence Atkins, PhD
- Post-Coronavirus Disease 2019 Aging Agenda for 2021 and Beyond, by Gretchen E. Alkema, PhD
- What Does a Post-Pandemic Presidency Mean for Medicare?, by Aimee Cicchiello, BA, and Gretchen Jacobson, SM, PhD
- Always Essential: Valuing Direct Care Workers in Long-Term Care, by Kezia Scales, PhD, and Michael J. Lepore, PhD
- Addressing the Needs of Rural Caregivers of Individuals With Alzheimer's Disease and Related Dementias During and Beyond Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), by Heather J. Williamson, DrPH, Michael J. McCarthy, PhD, Yolanda E. Garcia, PhD, Rachel Bacon, PhD, Dorothy J. Dunn, PhD, and Julie A. Baldwin, PhD
- Local Efforts to Support People Living With Dementia and Encourage Brain Health Among Older Adults, by Beth Blair, MPP, Meredith Hanley, MSW, Sandy Markwood, MA, Greg Link, MA, Nirav R. Shah, MD, MPH, and Vijeth Iyengar, PhD