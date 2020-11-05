Nanobodies efficiently neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in cells

Two separate studies have identified nanobodies - which could be produced less expensively than monoclonal antibodies - that bind tightly to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein and efficiently neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in cells. "The combined stability, potency, and diverse epitope engagement of our ... nanobodies ... provide a unique potential prophylactic and therapeutic strategy to limit the continued toll of the COVID-19 pandemic," write authors on one paper (Michael Schoof et al.)

Related Stories

In the battle against COVID-19, monoclonal antibodies that bind to the spike protein of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are being explored as potential therapeutics. These show promise but must be produced in mammalian cells and need to be delivered intravenously. By contrast, single-domain antibodies called nanobodies can be produced in bacteria or yeast and their stability gives the potential for aerosol delivery. In two separate studies, Michael Schoof et al. and Yufei Xiang et al. describe the identification of nanobodies that efficiently neutralize SARS-CoV-2. Schoof and colleagues screened a yeast surface display of synthetic nanobodies, while Xiang and colleagues screened anti-spike nanobodies produced by a llama.

Both papers describe nanobodies that bind tightly to the spike and efficiently neutralize SARS-CoV-2 in cells. Xiang et al note that thermostable nanobodies they developed can be rapidly produced in bulk from microbes. "We envision that the nanobody technology described here will contribute to curbing the current pandemic and possibly a future event," they say.

Source:

American Association for the Advancement of Science

Journal reference:

Xiang, Y., et al. (2020) Versatile and multivalent nanobodies efficiently neutralize SARS-CoV-2. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.abe4747.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ethacridine blocks SARS-CoV-2 with a distinct mode of action
Seroprevalence and immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in Paris
SARS-CoV-2 viroporin triggers NLRP3 inflammasome causing a severe inflammatory response
SARS-CoV-2 T-cell immunity is retained for at least six months
5-amino levulinic acid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro
Evidence of robust and persistent antibodies against SARS-CoV-2
Study shows brilacidin strongly inhibits SARS-CoV-2 in laboratory cell lines
Most SARS-CoV-2-infected individuals develop durable B cell-mediated immunity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 spike D614G variant exhibits enhanced replication and transmissibility