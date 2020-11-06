Study shows iscan method could be effective for rapid COVID-19 testing

A simple COVID-19 test kit combines virus amplification with a CRISPR-Cas system for effective SARS-CoV-2 detection. The kit, called iSCAN, uses reagents that can be locally manufactured.

Our whole iSCAN procedure can be completed in less than an hour and can be easily adopted as a point-of-care detection system at airports and borders."

Ahmed Mahas, PhD Student, King Abdullah University of Science & Technology

The current gold standard in SARS-CoV-2 testing is the PCR test, in which DNA primers recognize specific RNA sequences in the viral genome that are then copied using a specific enzyme.

This "amplification" process makes it easier to detect the originally small amounts of viral RNA present in the nasopharyngeal swabs taken from patients.

Related Stories

This test can reliably detect if a person really has the virus without providing too many false positive or negative results. But it needs highly skilled personnel to conduct the test, which is done in multiple steps in central laboratories with sophisticated equipment.

iSCAN, developed by a team led by KAUST bioengineer Magdy Mahfouz overcomes many of the disadvantages of the PCR test while providing relatively trustworthy results.

Significantly, the test's reagents were manufactured at KAUST. This includes the enzymes needed for amplification and another enzyme that specifically detects viral sequences within the copied material. The availability of reagents and equipment has been a huge obstacle since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

To use iSCAN, the contents from a patient's sample, collected with a nasopharyngeal swab, are placed in a small test tube containing the DNA primers and enzymes that can amplify SARS-CoV-2 genetic material. The contents are incubated at a temperature of 62 degrees Celsius for half an hour. This process is referred to as RT-LAMP.

Once enough viral RNA is amplified, a droplet containing the enzyme Cas12 is added to the mix and left for another 15 minutes. This enzyme only recognizes viral RNA belonging to SARS-CoV-2, overcoming an issue with RT-LAMP, where false amplification and cross-contamination can be a problem.

Finally, one of two methods can be used to visualize the result. One involves shining ultraviolet light on the sample, with a detector analyzing the light coming out from it to report the amount of viral RNA.

The other approach involves inserting specially designed strips into the tubes, similar to those used in pregnancy tests. Both approaches work well, although the ultraviolet light method provided more accurate results.

The scientists tested their kit on synthesized viral RNA and on real patient samples. "We are now improving and simplifying our system for users in order to commercialize our iSCAN detection kit," says KAUST research scientist Zahir Ali.

Source:

King Abdullah University of Science & Technology (KAUST)

Journal reference:

Ali, Z., et al. (2020) iSCAN: An RT-LAMP-coupled CRISPR-Cas12 module for rapid, sensitive detection of SARS-CoV-2. Virus Research. doi.org/10.1016/j.virusres.2020.198129.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

5-amino levulinic acid inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection in vitro
Ethacridine blocks SARS-CoV-2 with a distinct mode of action
Exposure to environmental immunotoxicants may worsen outcome of SARS-CoV-2 infection
SARS-CoV-2 spike D614G variant exhibits enhanced replication and transmissibility
First-of-its-kind synthetic DNA vaccine designed against Powassan virus
Rapid generation of divergent synthetic antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in a cell-free engineering platform
Mouth may be primary route of SARS-CoV-2 infection and transmission
Seroprevalence and immune response to SARS-CoV-2 in Paris

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genomic analysis of early SARS-CoV-2 epidemic in the UK