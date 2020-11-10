Repairing brain damage caused by MS

Nov 10 2020

Neurological symptoms as a result of Multiple Sclerosis (MS), such as loss of cognitive or motor function, lead to a great many problems for over 2.5 million people worldwide. Nerve damage to the brain and the spinal cord cannot be repaired. Researchers of the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience want to change this by means of the use of modern gene therapy technology. Funding from the Start2Cure Foundation will enable the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience to embark on an ambitious project to repair the brain damage caused by MS.

The current treatments for MS are mainly geared towards inhibiting inflammatory cells from invading the brain. They reduce the number of MS attacks, but do not stop the disease from developing. In the later stages of the disease they virtually cease to have an effect.

Unfortunately these therapies do not offer improvement of the symptoms for people whose nervous system is already damaged by MS. This damage is practically irreparable, and there are currently no therapies that repair damage to nerve cells. But repairing this damage is precisely what we aim to do with this project, by means of gene therapy."

Professor Inge Huitinga

Gene therapy

Gene therapy involves introducing therapeutic genetic material into the body. For this a viral vector, a carrier of therapeutic genetic material, is used. It has recently become possible to reach the brain and the spinal cord by injecting the viral vector via the bloodstream. "This new form of gene therapy allows us, for the first time, to deliver a therapeutic gene to the widespread MS lesions in the brain," explains professor Joost Verhaagen.

Molecules that promote recovery

The aim of the new project is to start with identifying the molecules that stimulate the creation of myelin and the repair of axons in brain tissue donated to the Netherlands Brain Bank by MS patients who recovered very well from MS attacks.

Related Stories

Myelin is the protective fatty substance surrounding the nerve cell axons that transmit the signals in the brain and spinal cord. In people with MS this myelin layer degrades, which means that signals by nerve cells are no longer transmitted properly and loss of function ensues. The newly discovered molecules will then be introduced into viral vectors, together with a number of already known factors, and tested in an animal model for MS for their ability to produce myelin and restore neurological function.

"When this project delivers positive results, the translation to the clinic can be made, in collaboration with (an) industrial partner(s)," says Huitinga. "A drug that promotes functional recovery of the nervous system is very important and potentially very meaningful for a large group of people with advanced MS".

Starting point

Start2Cure is a new foundation and aims to cure MS within 50 years by enabling scientists to develop breakthrough treatments. "Awarding our first Therapeutic Innovation Research Grant is the starting point of the Start2Cure Foundation and its Global Research Grants and Awards program," says Boaz Spermon, Managing Director Start2Cure. "The gene therapy research project of the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience is a very challenging project given the complexity and the uncertain outcome. As a result, funding opportunities for this type of research are often scarce. Should this innovative approach, however, turn out to be truly successful, the impact will be even more significant."

Source:

Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience - KNAW

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Fear circuit extends far beyond the amygdala, research shows
Researchers study link between gut microbiome and the brain in humans, rodents
Study uses non-invasive technique to help veterans with depression, concussion
Virginia Tech student receives NSERC award to develop minimally invasive treatment for glioblastoma
Scientists identify a brain structure important for decision making
USask researchers to study how cannabis use during pregnancy affects fetus' brain development
How do low levels of oxygen damage the brain?
Nanoparticles could treat neurodegenerative diseases, shows study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

In this interview, Dr. Yinang Jiang discusses ACROBiosystems and their efforts in the fight against COVID-19 and the search for a vaccine

ACROBiosystems and the Fight Against COVID-19

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Apiyo, a senior manager of applications at Sartorius AG, about monoclonal antibody development and characterization.

Monoclonal Antibody Development and Characterization

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Neuroscientists receive ERC Synergy Grant to explore the neural basis of cognition