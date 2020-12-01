Researchers show strong link between Takotsubo syndrome and impaired thyroid function

Researchers have found a new hypothesis for explaining Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, also known as broken heart syndrome.

Chest pain, shortness of breath, heart flutter and palpitations: these symptoms are not only characteristic of a heart attack, but can also be caused by another, as yet little researched condition. So-called Takotsubo cardiomyopathy is a rare but life-threatening disease of the heart that can occur during extreme stress events. Heart and hormone research teams in Bochum and Mannheim have now shown that there is apparently a strong link between the occurrence of Takotsubo syndrome and impaired thyroid function in patients. The multicentre study, in which Berufsgenossenschaftliches Universitätsklinikum Bergmannsheil, Hospital of Ruhr-Universität Bochum (RUB), played a leading role, was published in the Journal of Internal Medicine on 12 November 2020.

Serious dysfunction of the heart muscle

Takotsubo cardiomyopathy - also known as stress cardiomyopathy or broken heart syndrome - has only been known as a clinical condition for about 30 years. It is characterized by an acute, serious functional disorder of the heart muscle, usually triggered by an extreme emotional and psychological stress situation. If detected at an early stage and treated correctly, the prognosis is generally favorable for most patients.

However, the acute phase of the disease can lead to complicated and even life-threatening progressions. Researchers have long suspected that there is a close correlation between the occurrence of Takotsubo cardiomyopathy and diseases of the thyroid gland. A research group from Bochum and Mannheim has now systematically tested patients with Takotsubo syndrome for their thyroid metabolism in a large number of cases and compared them with healthy people and patients who have had a heart attack.

Related Stories

Using artificial intelligence and systems biology models, a strong correlation was found between thyroid function and Takotsubo syndrome - in two sub forms. One form, the so-called endocrine type, is an overactive thyroid gland that promotes the risk of a heart disease. The second form, the so-called stress type, is caused by an elevated target value of thyroid regulation, which is probably directly related to the stress event. Here, no direct effect of the thyroid hormones on the heart can be proven.

How hormones influence heart sensitivity

It has not yet been understood why stress events have very different effects on the heart. The results of our study provide a new explanatory model that traces increased sensitivity of the heart muscle to stress hormones back to sensitization by thyroid hormones."

Dr. Assem Aweimer, senior physician, cardiology clinic in Bergmannsheil

Associate professor Dr. Johannes Dietrich, senior physician at the medical hospital I in Bergmannsheil, adds: "The results of the study highlight the importance of psychoendocrine connections even in severe diseases. In the future, thyroid function could serve as a biomarker for the individual mechanism of Takotsubo syndrome and help optimize personalized drug therapy."

Source:

Ruhr-University Bochum

Journal reference:

Aweimer, A., et al. (2020) Abnormal thyroid function is common in Takotsubo syndrome and depends on two distinct Mechanisms: Results of a multicenter observational study. Journal of Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.1111/joim.13189

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study investigates link between myocarditis and COVID-19
More sedentary time increases risk of heart failure in older women
Stress levels in mothers during pregnancy may shape infants' brains
Women at greater risk of heart disease than men
Researchers identify a neural pathway that links circadian clock, stress, and wakefulness
Researchers develop new scoring system to screen for dual heart disease
Early intervention is key to prevent heart disease in women during menopause transition
Potential treatment could reduce heart failure after a significant heart attack

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Women face greater risk for heart failure and heart attack death than men, study finds