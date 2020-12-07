New article highlights health disparities, social determinants of health

The December issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology is now available and features new clinical research across a wide range of gastroenterology and hepatology topics, including health disparities, colorectal cancer, cirrhosis, pediatric gastroenterology, the environmental impact of endoscopy, and more.

An author podcast is also available for one of this month's articles. Of particular clinical relevance to many patients and providers are the three articles highlighted below. Access to any articles from this issue or past issues is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

Smoking and Colorectal Cancer Risk, Overall and by Molecular Subtypes: A Meta-Analysis

Botteri, et al.

Cigarette smoking increases the risk of CRC in a dose-dependent manner with intensity and duration, and quitting smoking reduces CRC risk. Smoking greatly increases the risk of CRC that develops through the microsatellite instability pathway.

Gastric Cancer Among American Indian and Alaska Native Populations in the United States, 2005-2016

Melkonian, et al.

This study highlights the disproportionately higher incidence of gastric cancer in AI/AN populations, which calls for new, comprehensive prevention and treatment strategies including screening, early detection, and improved access to health services because later stage disease is difficult to treat and often results in poorer prognosis.

Social Determinants of Outcomes in IBD

Bernstein, et al.

This study shows that lower-level socioeconomic status (SES) is associated with more IBD-related hospitalizations, more use of corticosteroids, all-cause ICU admissions, and all-cause mortality. Of the individual markers of low SES, being enrolled in social welfare was the most strongly associated with adverse outcomes.