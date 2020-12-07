New article highlights health disparities, social determinants of health

The December issue of The American Journal of Gastroenterology is now available and features new clinical research across a wide range of gastroenterology and hepatology topics, including health disparities, colorectal cancer, cirrhosis, pediatric gastroenterology, the environmental impact of endoscopy, and more.

An author podcast is also available for one of this month's articles. Of particular clinical relevance to many patients and providers are the three articles highlighted below. Access to any articles from this issue or past issues is available upon request. The College is also able to connect members of the press with study authors or outside experts who can comment on the articles.

Related Stories

Smoking and Colorectal Cancer Risk, Overall and by Molecular Subtypes: A Meta-Analysis
Botteri, et al.

Cigarette smoking increases the risk of CRC in a dose-dependent manner with intensity and duration, and quitting smoking reduces CRC risk. Smoking greatly increases the risk of CRC that develops through the microsatellite instability pathway.

Gastric Cancer Among American Indian and Alaska Native Populations in the United States, 2005-2016
Melkonian, et al.

This study highlights the disproportionately higher incidence of gastric cancer in AI/AN populations, which calls for new, comprehensive prevention and treatment strategies including screening, early detection, and improved access to health services because later stage disease is difficult to treat and often results in poorer prognosis.

Social Determinants of Outcomes in IBD
Bernstein, et al.

This study shows that lower-level socioeconomic status (SES) is associated with more IBD-related hospitalizations, more use of corticosteroids, all-cause ICU admissions, and all-cause mortality. Of the individual markers of low SES, being enrolled in social welfare was the most strongly associated with adverse outcomes.

Source:

American College of Gastroenterology

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New model for predicting colon cancer risk in average risk individuals
Study identifies hot spots for colorectal cancer mortality rates among young women
Specific bacterium in the gut associated with IBS symptoms
Experts release new guidance for endoscopists on how to assess colorectal lesions
Study suggests a role for the hypothalamus in genetic susceptibility to IBD
Researchers seek to stop surprise billing for colonoscopy
Scientists find significant differences in liver-related mortality rates in the U.S
New AGA report details effectiveness and safety of fecal microbiota transplantation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Early administration of combination therapy can be effective for treating stomach cancer