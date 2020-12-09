Many older adults experience persistent functional decline following hospitalization with flu

In a study of older adults admitted to the hospital with influenza and other acute respiratory illnesses during the 2011-2012 flu season, functional decline was common--and for some, this decline was persistent and catastrophic. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Among the 925 patients included in the study, 8.4% died, and 18.2% experienced a clinically meaningful loss of function at 30 days post-discharge, of whom half experienced catastrophic disability. Higher frailty at the time of hospital admission was associated with a higher likelihood of experiencing functional decline, catastrophic disability, and death.

We need to think about the longer-term implications of influenza for older adults--it is not just a short-term illness. This impact on function in the longer-term makes it all the more important to prevent influenza in the first place, including through vaccination."

Melissa K. Andrew, MD, PhD, Lead author, Dalhousie University, Canada

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Andrew, M.K., et al. (2020) Persistent Functional Decline Following Hospitalization with Influenza or Acute Respiratory Illness. Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. doi.org/10.1111/jgs.16950.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New research may shed light on challenges of developing universal flu vaccine
New AI-powered forecasting tool makes prediction of flu outbreaks easier
New therapy for flu may prove effective against many other pathogenic virus infections
FDA authorizes first COVID-19 test to detect COVID-19, influenza A and B
Untreated obstructive sleep apnea linked with increased hospitalization from flu
Wake Forest Baptist scientists use pre-clinical model to develop a safe, effective flu vaccine for infants
Swiss data shows COVID-19 three times more deadly than the flu
Only 56 percent of people intend to have free flu vaccination in the U.K. amid COVID

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New therapy developed for flu infections may also prove effective against HIV, COVID-19