Study: Many college athletes underestimate risk of concussion and other injury

College football players may underestimate their risk of injury and concussion, according to a new study published today in JAMA Network Open.

Christine Baugh, PhD, MPH, assistant professor of medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine and member of the CU Center for Bioethics and Humanities, is the corresponding author of the article, "Accuracy of US College Football Players' Estimates of Their Risk of Concussion or Injury."

Baugh and co-authors report on survey results of 296 college football players from four teams in the Power 5 Conferences of the National Collegiate Athletic Association. Athletes were surveyed in 2017. The researchers found that between 43 percent and 91 percent of respondents underestimated their risk of injury and between 42 percent and 63 percent underestimated their risk of concussion.

Related Stories

To measure the accuracy of football players' risk estimations, the researchers modeled individual athletes' probabilities of sustaining a concussion or injury and compared model estimates to athlete perceptions. While recognizing that many people underestimate health risks, the authors point out that the risks college football athletes face may be more severe or debilitating than those faced by many in the general population. Given this elevated risk profile, they say it is concerning that athletes tend to underestimate the likelihood of these risks. These results raise questions about informed consent and how much risk should be acceptable in the context of a game, Baugh and her co-authors write.

"That athletes underestimated their risk of concussion and injury in this study raises important ethical considerations," Baugh and her colleagues write. "What is the threshold for college athletes to be sufficiently informed of the risks and benefits of football to make decisions that align with their values and preferences?"

Source:

University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus

Journal reference:

Baugh, C.M., et al. (2020) Accuracy of US College Football Players’ Estimates of Their Risk of Concussion or Injury. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2020.31509.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Humanoid robot iCub enters rehabilitation facility to treat children with autism
Scientists discover molecular defects associated with rare genetic disorder in children
Live free or die if you must, say Colorado urbanites — but not in my hospital
Study: Better hospital nurse staffing reduces sepsis deaths
New study to evaluate health outcomes of SARS-CoV-2 infection in children
Dutch research on mental health during COVID-19 in vulnerable children
Study: COVID-19 pandemic may have contributed to avoidable heart-related deaths in England
No more ICU beds at the main public hospital in the nation’s largest county as COVID surges

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Very few COVID-19-positive children require hospitalization, finds case study