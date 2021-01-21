Screening tool can help detect mental disorders during early pregnancy

A recent study published in Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica found that questions typically asked new mothers to screen for depression after giving birth can also help to detect depressive symptoms and other mental disorders during early pregnancy.

The questions are part of what's called the Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale. In the study of 2,271 women, 85% of women with a score of 13 or higher had one or more mental disorders or risk factors for mental disorders during early pregnancy.

The Edinburgh Postnatal Depression Scale seems to be a valuable screening tool to detect depressive symptoms as well as other mental disorders during early pregnancy."

Study Authors

Source:

Wiley

Journal reference:

Lilliecreutz, C., et al. (2021) Mental disorders and risk factors among pregnant women with depressive symptoms in Sweden—A case‐control study. Acta Obstetricia et Gynecologica Scandinavica. doi.org/10.1111/aogs.14051.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sons born to overweight mothers are more likely to be diagnosed with infertility
First time mothers and their infants could benefit from induction of labor at 41 weeks
Study outlines a new role for pregnancy-associated plasma protein A in gestational diabetes
Pregnant women with COVID-19 have low risk of developing severe symptoms
Research offers clues on why pregnancy may raise risk of organ transplant rejection
Exposure to air pollution during fetal period, early life linked with higher blood pressure
Study: Exposure to metals may disrupt a woman's hormones during pregnancy
Stress levels in mothers during pregnancy may shape infants' brains

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

News-Medical talks to Dipanjan Pan about the development of a paper-based electrochemical sensor that can detect COVID-19 in less than five minutes.

A paper-based sensor for detecting COVID-19

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 during pregnancy can cause placental inflammation and impaired immunity