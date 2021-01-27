Gyros Protein Technologies introduces Gyrolab Bioaffy 4000 CD to extend sensitivity of immunoassay CD range

Jan 27 2021

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays and a leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents, today announced the introduction of Gyrolab® Bioaffy™ 4000 CD for immunoassay applications in biotherapeutic workflows.

The new Gyrolab Bioaffy 4000, with a 4000 nL sample volume, is based on the proven design of Gyrolab Bioaffy 1000 CD, allowing seamless assay transfer between CD types and enabling researchers to improve productivity.

The new CD adds to the Company’s existing immunoassay technology, including Gyrolab Bioaffy CDs, which together cover broad analytical ranges of more than 6 logs. Gyrolab Bioaffy 4000 CD is designed to meet customer requests for extended sensitivity for more demanding analytical needs, such as PK (pharmacokinetics) assays requiring higher sensitivity and biomarker quantification.

This new CD offers assay sensitivity down to at least the low pg/mL range and can be used as part of a Gyroplex™ panel where up to five singleplex biomarker assays (or any combination of assays) can be separately developed and validated for sample analysis in the same run under the conditions that are optimal for that particular assay. Researchers can now generate more data in less time for a broader range of analytical applications, helping to speed the development of novel biotherapeutics, including cell and gene therapies.

The addition of Gyrolab Bioaffy 4000 CD to our Bioaffy CD family represents our commitment to developing new high value products, which enable customers to improve productivity in their development of safer and more efficacious biotherapies and vaccines.

We believe this new CD will address the demand, especially in phases 1 – 3 clinical trials, for increased flexibility, compatibility with various matrices, and the possibility of running individual optimized assays with no cross-talk between assays or samples - enabling the confident analysis of different analytes with widely varied concentrations in the same run.”

Mark Vossenaar, Vice President, General Manager, Gyros Protein Technologies

Gyrolab Bioaffy CDs form the core of Gyrolab immunoassay technology, which is used by a majority of the world’s leading biopharmaceutical companies, CROs and CMOs. Gyrolab CD-based immunoassay technology accelerates biopharmaceutical development and production and delivers the performance needed for time-critical workflows, including rapid assay development, handling small sample and reagent volumes, and the ability to measure over a broad dynamic range with minimal matrix interference.

