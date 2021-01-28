3D-printable resins used in dental applications may be toxic to reproductive health

3D-printable resins, such as those used in dental applications, are marketed as biocompatible. Clear tooth aligners, a multi-billion-dollar industry, use these resins. Many other consumer products use 3D-printable resins.

Two commercially available 3D-printable resins, which are marketed as being biocompatible for use in dental applications, readily leach compounds into their surroundings.

These compounds can induce severe toxicity in the oocyte, the immature precursor of the egg which can eventually be fertilized, reports a new Northwestern Medicine study in mouse oocytes.

The research team made this unexpected discovery while validating the use of commercially available resins to 3D print materials to culture reproductive cells.

Our results are important because they demonstrate leachates from commonly used materials in 3D printing slated as 'biocompatible' but may have adverse effects on reproductive health. There is a critical need to better understand the identity and biological impact of compounds that leach from these materials."

Francesca Duncan, Study Co-Corresponding Author and Assistant Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

The final study was published in the journal Chemosphere on January 26.

While there have been a few previous studies investigating potential toxicities due to exposure to 3D-printed materials, there have been no studies investigating the potential reproductive toxicities induced by these materials in mammalian models.

"Despite the revelations surrounding BPA almost 20 years ago, it is still rare that the potential impact new materials may have on reproductive health are rigorously and systematically studied despite their ubiquitous nature in our day-to-day lives," Duncan said.

Related Stories

The clear tooth aligner market that uses resins such as Dental SG (DSG) and Dental LT (DLT) has become a multi-billion-dollar business in recent years, Duncan said, with some companies utilizing 3D-printing techniques in manufacturing due to their ability to rapidly produce products.

Duncan and colleagues characterized the leachates of the resins using mass spectroscopy and identified Tinuvin-292, a commercial light stabilizer that is commonly used in the production of plastic materials.

The results of this study potentially reach well beyond just the 3D-printing space, however, Duncan said, because Tinuvin-292 is a common additive used in the production of many different types of plastic consumer products.

But even beyond dental applications, 3D-printed materials are being used more often due to recent technological advancements that make them easy to produce.

While the results of the study only provide evidence for egg toxicity of these materials in an in vitro setting, whether there are possible in vivo effects need to be further examined, scientists said. This is especially the case for DLT resins, which are intended for making oral retainers that must stay in one's mouth for long periods of time, leading to extended exposure in the body.

"The results demonstrate reproductive toxicity should be a priority when characterizing all materials humans may come into contact with either in a medical setting or in their day-to-day lives," Duncan said.

In terms of next steps, scientists plan to investigate whether in vivo exposures to DSG and DLT resins have egg toxicity similar to what occurs in vitro, examine whether there are sex differences in reproductive toxicity in response to DSG and DLT, and examine the human exposure levels to Tinuvin 292.

Source:

Northwestern University

Journal reference:

Rogers, H. B., et al. (2021) Dental resins used in 3D printing technologies release ovo-toxic leachates. Chemosphere. doi.org/10.1016/j.chemosphere.2020.129003.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Midwife’s research included in new national guidance on harms caused by alcohol in pregnancy
Research suggests plant flavonols could serve as effective antivirals for SARS-CoV-2
Glycyrrhizin in licorice root neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 in vitro by inhibiting the main protease Mpro
A snake venom enzyme shows anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity in vitro
Extract of medicinal plant Artemisia annua interferes with replication of SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
A common compound in mouthwashes found to inhibit SARS-CoV-2 in vitro
A traditional Chinese medicine could help treat COVID‐19 symptoms
Modified natural killer cells show neutralizing and multivalent potential against SARS-CoV-2 in vitro

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research suggests St. John's Wort and Echinacea could protect against COVID-19