Research identifies and explores the impacts of emergent COVID-19 behavioral identities

New research by Mimi E. Lam (University of Bergen) just published in Humanities and Social Sciences Communications identifies and explores the impacts of salient viral or COVID-19 behavioral identities that are emerging.

These emergent COVID-19 behavioural identities are being hijacked by existing social and political identities to politicize the pandemic and heighten racism, discrimination, and conflict. The COVID-19 pandemic reminds us that we are not immune to each other. To unite in our fight against the pandemic, it is important to recognize the basic dignity of all and value the human diversity currently dividing us."

Mimi E. Lam, University of Bergen

"Only then, can we foster societal resilience and an ethical COVID-19 agenda. This would pave the way for other global commons challenges whose impacts are less immediate, but no less dire for humanity.

Lam argues that liberal democracies need an ethical policy agenda with three priorities: 1. to recognize the diversity of individuals; 2. to deliberate and negotiate value trade-offs; and 3. to promote public buy-in, trust, and compliance.

Some emergent "COVID-19 personality types":

  • Deniers: who downplay the viral threat, promoting business as usual
  • Spreaders: who want it to spread, herd immunity to develop, and normality to return
  • Harmers: who try to harm others by, for example, spitting or coughing at them
  • Realists: who recognize the reality of the potential harm and adjust their behaviors
  • Worriers: who stay informed and safe to manage their uncertainty and fear
  • Contemplators: who isolate and re?ect on life and the world
  • Hoarders: who panic-buy and hoard products to quell their insecurity
  • Invincibles: often youth, who believe themselves to be immune
  • Rebels: who de?antly ?out social rules restricting their individual freedoms
  • Blamers: who vent their fears and frustrations onto others
  • Exploiters: who exploit the situation for power, pro?t or brutality
  • Innovators: who design or repurpose resources to fight the pandemic
  • Supporters: who show their solidarity in support of others
  • Altruists: who help the vulnerable, elderly, and isolated
  • Warriors: who, like the front-line health-care workers, combat its grim reality
  • Veterans: who experienced SARS or MERS and willingly comply with restrictions
Source:

The University of Bergen

Journal reference:

Lam, M. E., (2021) United by the global COVID-19 pandemic: divided by our values and viral identities. Humanities and Social Sciences Communications. doi.org/10.1057/s41599-020-00679-5.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research shows fitness suffered in most individuals during COVID-19
Research suggests importance of vitamin D for good health in the context of COVID-19
Research suggests St. John's Wort and Echinacea could protect against COVID-19
Dutch research on mental health during COVID-19 in vulnerable children
Not all masks protect the same: Research suggests no mask better than an old mask
Midwife’s research included in new national guidance on harms caused by alcohol in pregnancy
Research pinpoints brain region responsible for self-bias in working memory
Convalescent plasma in COVID-19 can be effective, especially early in disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
SARS-CoV-2 versus Zika: Comparing and contrasting the flow of research