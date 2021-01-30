Study unravels relationship status of important receptor on immune and cancer cells

An important receptor on the surface of cancer and immune cells prefers to remain noncommittal; sometimes it is present as a single, sometimes as a pair. This was first shown by an MDC team in the journal PNAS, and will decisively advance the development of new medications.

It all sounds similar to a dance event - but are singles or couples dancing here? This was the question Ali Isbilir and Dr. Paolo Annibale at the Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association (MDC) were trying to answer.

However, their investigation did not involve a ballroom, but the cell membrane. The question behind their investigation: does a particular protein receptor on the surface of cancer and immune cells appear alone or connect in pairs?

The receptor is called "CXCR4" - the subject of heated debate among experts in recent years due to its mysterious relationship status. Does it appear in singles or pairs on the cell membrane? And what makes the difference? The research team of the Receptor Signaling Lab at the MDC has now solved the puzzle of its relationship status for the first time. Their findings were recently published in the journal "Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences" (PNAS).

CXCR4 is an important receptor on immune and cancer cells

"When CXCR4 is found in large numbers on cancer cells, it also ensures that they can migrate, thereby laying the foundation for metastases," says lead author Isbilir. Metastases are known to be difficult to treat; some patients die as a result of these secondary tumors.

CXCR4 is also involved in inflammations. The center of inflammation releases messenger substances from the chemokine class. In lymph nodes, chemokines ensure that immune cells form many CXCR4 receptors on their membrane.

With the help of these receptors, immune cells can locate the center of inflammation and migrate to it. The name CXCR, which stands for "chemokine receptor," also refers to this ability.

"Such receptors are the most important target structures in pharmaceutical research," emphasizes Professor Martin Lohse, the last author of the study. "Approximately one-third of all drugs address this class of receptors."

Whether such receptors are present as pairs or singles is therefore not only central to basic research, but also to the pharmaceutical industry. Using new methods of optical microscopy, the team has now been able to answer this question for the first time.

Apparently, CXCR4 wants to remain noncommittal - it occurs temporarily in pairs (as a transient dimer), but also alone (as a monomer). The team found that the relationship status depends largely on how many CXCR4 receptors are located on a cell. If the cell surface is densely occupied, more pairs are formed. If only a few receptors are present, they more often appear singly.

At the same time, the researchers could show that certain drugs acting as CXCR4 blockers can suppress pair formation.

It is assumed that CXCR4 pairs negatively affect one's health. We can use our new microscopic methods to test whether this is really the case."

Martin Lohse, Study Last Author and Professor, Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association

Fluorescent pairs and singles

Related Stories

The scientists combined two recent optical microscopy methods: Using single-molecule microscopy, they were then able to determine the relationship status of individual CXCR4 receptors on the surface of living cells. Fluorescence fluctuation spectroscopy also made it possible to measure the relationship status in cells that had a large number of receptors.

The special feature here: to do this, the researchers had to develop a method to efficiently mark all receptors. They also had to develop a highly sensitive microscopy strategy with which they could see individual molecules and their oligomerization. The team will soon present the new methods in a report in the journal "Nature Protocols".

"The exciting thing is that we can now use these fluorescence methods to study living cancer cells. We can find out whether CXCR4 is present in pairs or alone," says Annibale, who is co-head of the Receptor Signaling Lab and also the last author of the study in "Nature Protocols". "And then we can apply CXCR4 blockers to singles and pairs and test which are more effective against tumors. This will hopefully lead to more specific cancer drugs with fewer side effects."

Pathologists today are also examining the properties of patients' cancer cells in detail. This allows cancer therapies to be designed in the most personalized and effective way possible.

Annibale hopes that the approach could be now used for screening the effects of different drugs on the function of this and similar receptors. This could be helpful in devising new therapies for breast, or lung cancer, for example.

Source:

Max Delbrück Center for Molecular Medicine in the Helmholtz Association

Journal reference:

Işbilir, A., et al. (2020) Advanced fluorescence microscopy reveals disruption of dynamic CXCR4 dimerization by subpocket-specific inverse agonists. Proceedings of National Academy of Sciences. doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2013319117.

Posted in: Molecular & Structural Biology | Cell Biology | Biochemistry

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Sloan Kettering Institute researchers offer a new answer to 100-year-old cancer mystery
Novel immunotherapy combination can be highly effective for treating lung cancer
Researchers identify protein that may represent a safer treatment target for pancreatic cancer
If I have cancer, dementia or MS, should i get the covid vaccine?
New drug target valid for breast cancer as well as lymphoma
Skin cancer has increased significantly in the last four decades
Two-drug combination approach could be effective against bone cancer
New method can help identify potential anti-cancer drugs at a high pace

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Missing surface protein allows small cell lung cancer cells to hide from immune defenses