New study uncovers link between perception of time and sense of touch

The percept of time relates to the sense of touch.

A new SISSA study "A sensory integration account for time perception" published in PLOS Computational Biology uncovers this connection.

"The challenge to neuroscience posed by the sense of time lies, first and foremost, in the fact, there do not exist dedicated receptors - the passage of time is a sensory experience constructed without sensors," notes Mathew Diamond, director of the Tactile Perception and Learning Lab.

"One might imagine a precise clock in the brain, a sort of stopwatch that registers the start and stops and computes the elapsed time between those two instants. But decades of research have not found any brain mechanism resembling a stopwatch. We thought that understanding sensory systems might be the key to understanding a sense of time."

Related Stories

The lead author of the study, SISSA Ph.D. student Alessandro Toso, explains how the team (including also Arash Fassihi, Luciano Paz and Francesca Pulecchi as co-authors) approached the problem:

"We trained both humans and rats to compare the durations of two tactile vibrations. The main clue leading to the new theory is that the perceived duration of vibration increases not only in relation to actual elapsed time but also in relation to the intensity of the vibration. In other words, subjects (of both species) feel that a stronger vibration lasts longer."

The team then proposed a model where the experience of the elapsed time accompanying a stimulus is generated when the neuronal representation of the stimulus itself is collected and summated by a downstream accumulator.

This model would explain both characteristics of sense of time: a stimulus is judged as long when it is, in fact, longer, but also when its higher intensity evokes a larger sensory response. They tested the plausibility of the model by simulating the time percept that would emerge through the integration of the neuronal firing of real spike trains recorded from the sensory cortex of rats receiving the vibratory stimulus.

The close match of the model's prediction of perceived time to actual perceived time for the same stimuli supports the model. Now the research will continue with the identification and analysis of the accumulator.

For many years, this research group has been interested in touch perception and memory. Following unexpected findings, our curiosity has led to a new research line, time perception. This brings us in synergy with Domenica Bueti, SISSA neuroscientist with an outstanding track record in time perception. We are looking forward to collaborating."

Mathew Diamond, Director of Tactile Perception and Learning Laboratory

Source:

Scuola Internazionale Superiore di Studi Avanzati

Journal reference:

Toso, A., et al. (2021) A sensory integration account for time perception. PLOS Computational Biology. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pcbi.1008668.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study unravels function of 'mystery protein' that kills brain cells of people with Parkinson's
Bruker establishes new customer support center in the Middle East at King Abdullah University of Science and Technology Research Park
New drug candidate to be trialed for most lethal form of brain cancer
Caffeine exposure in utero can cause structural brain alterations in children
Research shows intestinal parasite infestations reduce COVID-19 severity
Imaging technique can differentiate Alzheimer's disease from dementia with Lewy bodies
Researchers shed new light on how the brain ages
Targeted pulses of ultrasound can help treat a range of brain diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Neil Benn, Managing Director at Ziath, about the role they play in the sample management industry and the exciting technologies on the horizon.

Sample Management, Past, Present, and Future

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Irma Börcsök (CEO of PromoCell) and Dörte Keimer (Head of Quality Assurance) about PromoCell, the work they do and the latest GMP certification the company has achieved - EXCiPACT.

PromoCell's New GMP Certification - EXCiPACT

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Paternal early life stress linked to child's brain development