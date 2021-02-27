Aerobic exercise may help slow memory loss for older adults with Alzheimer's dementia

Promising new research shows aerobic exercise may help slow memory loss for older adults living with Alzheimer's dementia.

ASU Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation Professor Fang Yu led a pilot randomized control trial that included 96 older adults living with mild to moderate Alzheimer's dementia.

Participants were randomized to either a cycling (stationary bike) or stretching intervention for six months. Using the Alzheimer's Disease Assessment Scale-Cognition (ADAS-Cog) to assess cognition, the results of the trial were substantial.

Related Stories

The six-month change in ADAS-Cog was 1.0±4.6 (cycling) and 0.1±4.1 (stretching), which were both significantly less than the expected 3.2±6.3-point increase observed naturally with disease progression.

"Our primary finding indicates that a six-month aerobic exercise intervention significantly reduced cognitive decline in comparison to the natural course of changes for Alzheimer's dementia. However, we didn't find a superior effect of aerobic exercise to stretching, which is likely due to the pilot nature of our trial. We don't have the statistical power to detect between-group differences, there was substantial social interaction effect in the stretching group, and many stretching participants did aerobic exercise on their own." Yu said.

The findings are described in a recently published article, Cognitive Effects of Aerobic Exercise in Alzheimer's Disease: A Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial, in the Journal of Alzheimer's Disease.

Yu says their results are encouraging and support the clinical relevance of promoting aerobic exercise in individuals with Alzheimer's dementia to maintain cognition.

Aerobic exercise has a low profile of adverse events in older adults with Alzheimer's dementia as demonstrated by our trial. Regardless of its effect on cognition, the current collective evidence on its benefits supports the use of aerobic exercise as an additional therapy for Alzheimer's disease."

Fang Yu, Professor adn ASU Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation

Source:

IOS Press

Journal reference:

Fang, Y., et al. (2021) Cognitive Effects of Aerobic Exercise in Alzheimer’s Disease: A Pilot Randomized Controlled Trial. Journal of Alzheimer's Disease. doi.org/10.3233/JAD-201100.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research identifies failures with Australia and New Zealand's hotel-based COVID-19 quarantine
Study reveals key mechanism by which exercise promotes immunity, strengthens bones
Study explores impact of reminiscence therapy on Alzheimer’s and dementia patients
Study: Body produces large amounts of GDF15 hormone during extended bouts of vigorous exercise
Research predicts which mammal species can spread SARS-CoV-2
Lewy body dementia may share similar genetic profiles with Alzheimer's disease
Rare Disease Day 2021: Raising awareness of childhood dementia
Study examines the impacts of racism on physical and mental well-being of Black people

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

What makes viruses infectious?

In this interview, News-Medical spoke to Professor Peter Stockley about his latest research that looked at what makes viruses infectious.

What makes viruses infectious?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New report identifies key barriers and enablers for data sharing in dementia research