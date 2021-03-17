Win an original PIPETBOY!

INTEGRA introduced the original PIPETBOY in 1981 to provide the best possible pipetting experience and, since then, it has gone from strength to strength.

Its well-known and timeless design has been continuously developed over the years to become the optimally sized and light weight pipetting aid that we know today, with finger-controlled aspiration and dispense speed, a gravity blowout, and enhanced battery life, speed and ergonomics, plus a choice of colorful designs. All that, with a three-year warranty on top!

Would you like to brighten up your lab? To celebrate four decades of success, INTEGRA is giving you the opportunity to win one of 100 PIPETBOY acu 2 pipette controllers. To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do is fill out a short questionnaire to help us understand your pipetting needs. The competition is open to everyone and the deadline for entries is the 31st of May 2021, with the winners announced shortly afterwards.

Visit the INTEGRA Biosciences website and fill out the PIPETBOY questionnaire now for a chance to win.

About INTEGRA Biosciences

Related Stories

INTEGRA Biosciences (https://www.integra-biosciences.com) is a leading provider of high-quality laboratory tools and consumables for liquid handling and media preparation. The company is committed to creating innovative solutions which fulfil the needs of its customers in research, diagnostics and quality control within the life sciences markets and medical sector. Today, INTEGRA innovative laboratory products are widely used all around the world. More than 100 distribution partners form a worldwide sales network providing responsive and competent services to customers. These distribution partners are supported by a highly motivated and experienced team of specialists at the company headquarters in Zizers, Switzerland and Hudson, NH, USA. INTEGRA is an ISO 9001 certified company.

