New proteomics method helps confirm COVID-19 transmission from mother to fetus

Researchers from Skoltech were part of a research consortium studying a case of vertical COVID-19 transmission from mother to her unborn child that resulted in major complications in the pregnancy, premature birth and death of the child. The consortium used a Skoltech-developed proteomics method to verify the diagnosis. The paper was published in the journal Viruses.

The effects of SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus, on maternal and perinatal outcomes are poorly understood due to limited data and research in pregnant women with COVID-19. There is some evidence suggesting vertical transmission from mother to fetus during pregnancy is possible, as, for instance, in China, immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies were found in babies born to mothers with positive SARS-CoV-2 tests.

Most known cases of COVID-19 in pregnant women have been in the third trimester of pregnancy, yet it is in the second trimester that the immune system of the mother is significantly less active. Professor Evgeny Nikolaev, Dr. Alexey Kononikhin and Dr. Alexander Brzhozovskiy of Skoltech and their colleagues in the consortium report the case of a healthy 27-year-old woman who got moderately sick with COVID-19 during the 21st week of her pregnancy.

After two weeks of illness when the patient had already tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and had no symptoms, an ultrasound scan detected severe abnormalities with the fetus, including growth restriction and impaired blood flow in the umbilical artery. A premature boy was born via cesarean section two weeks later and died after a day and a half in NICU. The patient had no previous risk factors of severe neonatal pathology, and the pregnancy had developed normally until COVID-19.

Related Stories

The child tested positive for COVID-19 IgG antibodies, and a PCR test on the placenta and umbilical cord blood was positive for three SARS-CoV-2 and SARS-CoV-like genes. "The results of independent polymerase chain reaction (PCR), mass spectrometry and immunohistochemistry analyses of placenta tissue, umbilical cord blood and child blood jointly indicated vertical transmission of SARS-CoV-2 from mother to the fetus, which we conclude to be the major cause for the development of maternal vascular malperfusion in the studied case," the paper notes.

The results also present the first confirmation of SARS-CoV-2 proteins in infected placenta by proteomics and confirm the potential of mass-spectrometry approaches for detecting SARS-CoV-2 in biological fluids and tissues.

The mass spectrometry based method of virus detection used in this study was developed at Skoltech last year. In this method, the S- and N-proteins of the virus are unambiguously detected. This approach provides 100%-selectivity for virus detection, making mass spectrometry the gold standard for COVID diagnostics. The method can be used without any modification for detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus with any mutations."

Evgeny Nikolaev, Professor, Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology

"The studied case clearly showed that transplacental transmission of SARS-CoV-2 infection is possible not only in the last trimester of pregnancy, but also in earlier stages of pregnancy. Transplacental transmission can cause the inflammation of placenta and neonatal viremia with the damage of various organs and systems," the authors conclude.

Source:

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech)

Journal reference:

Sukhikh, G., et al. (2021) Vertical Transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in Second Trimester Associated with Severe Neonatal Pathology. Viruses. doi.org/10.3390/v13030447.

Posted in: Child Health News | Women's Health News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Bruker announces new results in deep, unbiased plasma proteomics, PaSER 1.1 software and new cross-linking consumables at US HUPO 2021
SARS-CoV-2 modulates host cell central carbon metabolism for reproduction
New Nature Communications publication by Mann & Theis Groups harnesses the benefits of large-scale peptide collisional cross section (CCS) measurements and deep learning for 4D-proteomics
Bruker and Evosep announce major progress in unbiased, quantitative true single-cell proteomics
Newly-discovered bat coronavirus 94.5% identical to SARS-CoV-2
Analytical Chemistry of Beer and Brewing
SARS-CoV-2 delays interferon signaling in host cells
Taking Advantage of Measuring Molecular Collisional Cross-Sections in Pharma​

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study confirms B.1.1.7 variant of SARS-CoV-2 is more transmissible