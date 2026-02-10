Preexisting flu immunity may offer baseline protection against avian influenza

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of GenevaFeb 10 2026

Are seasonal flu antibodies also effective against avian flu? A team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) has shown that a specific type of antibody associated with the former virus - already present throughout the population - may offer baseline protection against the latter. However, the level of protection varies depending on age and vaccination history. Published in Nature Communications, these findings provide valuable insights for anticipating a potential avian influenza pandemic.

Circulating in many regions of the world - including Switzerland - the avian influenza A(H5N1) virus spreads primarily among birds. Recently, however, several cases of transmission to cattle and subsequently to humans have been reported in North America (71 cases in the United States), reigniting concerns about the risk of a future pandemic. A variant belonging to a specific evolutionary lineage - clade 2.3.4.4b - is drawing particular attention from epidemiologists because of its high virulence.

Several studies have shown that pre-existing immunity to seasonal human influenza viruses can influence the severity of H5N1 infection.

We have all been exposed to human influenza viruses and therefore carry antibodies against them, many of which share a common genetic basis with H5N1. Some of these antibodies - known as cross-reactive antibodies - are able to recognize H5N1 and, to some extent, help fight it."

 Benjamin Meyer, research associate, Centre of Vaccinology, Department of Pathology and Immunology, UNIGE Faculty of Medicine

Vaccinated in 2009? Higher antibody levels

Thanks to recent work, Benjamin Meyer and his team have shown that these cross-reactive antibodies target mainly the "stem" of the virus - the part it shares with seasonal flu - rather than its frequently changing "head." Even more importantly, the researchers discovered that, unlike other antibodies, these ones do not prevent the H5N1 virus from entering cells. Instead, they block its ability to spread from one cell to the next. After replicating inside a host cell, the virus detaches itself but remains anchored to the cell membrane. To break free and continue its infection cycle, it relies on a protein that functions like molecular scissors. It is this cutting mechanism that cross-reactive antibodies inhibit, with varying degrees of effectiveness from one individual to another.

By examining these individual differences, scientists have uncovered another important finding: people who were vaccinated in 2009 during the H1N1 influenza pandemic - with a vaccine containing an adjuvant designed to boost the immune response - show an increase in cross-reactive antibodies capable of effectively neutralizing the H5N1 virus. In contrast, no increase in cross-reactive antibodies was detected in individuals who received a standard seasonal flu vaccine. This strengthened immune response may be associated with milder symptoms in the event of avian influenza infection.

The year of birth also matters

"Our study also shows that early-life exposure matters: people born before 1965 - who were exposed in childhood to seasonal influenza viruses of the H1 or H2 subtypes - naturally have higher levels of antibodies against H5N1. In contrast those born later were exposed to different seasonal flu subtypes and have lower baseline protection," explains Mariana Alcocer Bonifaz, a doctoral student at the Centre of Vaccinology in the Department of Pathology and Immunology at the UNIGE Faculty of Medicine, and first author of the publication.

Related Stories

These findings underscore the importance of adjuvanted influenza vaccination in broadening immune responses against the threat of an avian influenza pandemic. Such a strategy would also offer a major advantage in the event of a pandemic: the amount of H5N1 vaccine - already available - required per person would be much lower compared to non-adjuvanted influenza vaccination, thereby increasing overall vaccination capacity for the same level of production.

This work was carried out thanks to an Ambizione grant from the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF).

Source:

University of Geneva

Journal reference:

Alcocer Bonifaz, M., et al. (2026). Adjuvanted influenza vaccination increases pre-existing H5N1 cross-reactive antibodies. Nature Communications. DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-68137-x. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41467-025-68137-x

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

COVID-19 immunity stays specific and barely boosts protection against common cold coronaviruses
Dietary restriction boosts antitumour immunity by rewiring T cell metabolism
Researchers develop nasal antiviral platform using AI technology to block flu and COVID-19​
Binghamton University receives $2.5 million to develop a next-generation avian flu vaccine
Poll: Many adults over 50 skip flu and COVID vaccines
Why intuition matters more than facts in flu vaccination decisions
Flu wave’s hidden cost on people with cystic fibrosis
Specific foods linked to autism risk via immune pathways

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study investigates the extent of flu transmission by airborne inhalation