New data shows a clear trend of supersized alcopop consumption among underage drinkers

Supersized alcopops are ready-to-drink flavored alcoholic beverages with high alcohol content that are disproportionately consumed by underage drinkers. There can be up to 5.5 standard alcoholic drinks in a single 24 ounce can, so consuming only one can of supersized alcopop is considered binge drinking, and consuming two cans can cause alcohol poisoning.

Still, these products remain under-regulated and are available inexpensively at gas stations and convenience stores, where they are more readily accessible by underage youth.

New research led by George Mason University's College of Health and Human Services found that nearly one-half (46.3 %) of all calls to U.S. poison control centers involving supersized alcopop consumption were made for consumers below the legal drinking age.

Additionally, in every year studied, the proportion of calls for supersized alcopops among underage drinkers greatly exceeded the proportion of calls that were for underage drinkers for other types of alcohol.

Dr. Matthew Rossheim, an expert on supersized alcopop consumption and related health outcomes, led the study published in Drug and Alcohol Dependence. This study is the first report of clinical data within the last decade to examine negative effects from supersized alcopop consumption.

"A number of studies we've conducted have shown that supersized alcopops are commonly consumed by underage drinkers, which often results in serious negative consequences," explains Rossheim. "Our latest data show a clear trend of supersized alcopop consumption among underage young people requiring poison center services. In this way, supersized alcopops appear to pose a distinct threat to youth."

Related Stories

Rossheim and colleagues from the National Capital Poison Center and Emory University analyzed data from the National Poison Data System repository of calls to U.S. poison control centers from 2010 through 2019.

This included 1,719 calls for consumption of supersized alcopops, many of whom consumed these products in combination with other substances. Acute care facilities such as emergency departments served as the management site for most calls (67.4 %), with another 14.3% referred to acute care.

While the large majority of consumption (more than 80%) was intentional for most age groups, 91% of the calls for children 0-11 years old who consumed supersized alcopops were for unintentional consumption.

This suggests that the packaging and flavoring of these products can be attractive to children who do not understand how much alcohol these products contain or that they contain any alcohol at all.

"Better regulation and policies are urgently needed. Limiting their alcohol content and retail availability are immediate steps regulators must take in order to protect our youth."

Source:

George Mason University

Journal reference:

Rossheim, M. E., et al. (2021) Supersized alcopop related calls in the National Poison Data System, 2010–2019. Drug and Alcohol Dependence. doi.org/10.1016/j.drugalcdep.2021.108657.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers explore difference in reactions to SARS-CoV-2 infection between children and adults
Reduced tax on beer and wine will have health consequences, says NTNU professor
Binge drinking in adolescence associated with altered cerebellum in young adults
Tobacco smoke-exposed children more often use emergent health services
Swiss research shows clusters of SARS-CoV-2 infection are rare within school classes
Molecule produced by the immune system can reduce potency of antibiotics
New research proposes innovative antibody-based treatment to prevent SARS-CoV-2 viral entry
New evidence supports ivermectin use in children weighing less than fifteen kilograms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
COVID-19 is more difficult to diagnose in children and adolescents, finds study