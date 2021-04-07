Study reveals new mutations that make cancer resistant to KRAS-targeted therapies

A gene called KRAS is one of the most commonly mutated genes in all human cancers, and targeted drugs that inhibit the protein expressed by mutated KRAS have shown promising results in clinical trials, with potential approvals by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration anticipated later this year.

Unfortunately, cancer cells often develop additional mutations that make them resistant to such targeted drugs, resulting in disease relapse. Now researchers led by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) have identified the first resistance mechanisms that may occur to these drugs and identified strategies to overcome them. The findings are published in Cancer Discovery.

One mutated version of KRAS that commonly arises in cancer cells is called KRAS(G12C), and it produces a mutated KRAS protein that allows the cells to grow and spread in the body.

Now, with the development of KRAS(G12C) inhibitors, the treatment landscape for KRAS-mutant cancers is rapidly evolving. KRAS(G12C) inhibitors adagrasib and sotorasib have recently demonstrated promising efficacy and safety in advanced KRAS(G12C)-mutant cancers."

Jessica J. Lin, MD, Study Co-Lead Author and Attending Physician, Center for Thoracic Cancers and Termeer Center for Targeted Therapies, Massachusetts General Hospital

Although these may be life-saving therapies for many patients, resistance to the drugs is anticipated. Such was the case for a woman in an early clinical trial of adagrasib for lung cancer. After an initial reduction in tumor size, her tumor started growing again.

Related Stories

Analyses by Lin and her colleagues revealed various new tumor mutations in addition to KRAS(G12C). Interestingly, many of these mutations ultimately reactivated the signaling pathway driven by KRAS in cells (called the RAS-MAPK pathway), which is involved in cell growth and division. In addition, the team found a novel KRAS(Y96D) mutation, which further alters the structure of the KRAS(G12C) protein so that it is no longer effectively blocked by adagrasib, sotorasib or other inhibitors. However, experiments revealed that one KRAS(G12C) inhibitor, which binds in a different way to the active state of KRAS, could still overcome this multi-mutant KRAS protein.

"Our results suggest a role for the rational design of distinct KRAS inhibitors to overcome resistance to KRAS(G12C) inhibitors in patients," says Lin. "Additionally, the convergence of different mutations towards RAS-MAPK reactivation suggests that the greater impact for KRAS(G12C) inhibitors may be in combination with other drugs such as downstream RAS-MAPK pathway inhibitors. These are all areas that need to be further explored."

Lin emphasizes that this study represents only the tip of the iceberg. "We need to extend our findings and better understand the scope of resistance mechanisms that occur in patients treated with KRAS(G12C) inhibitors and other mutant-specific KRAS inhibitors," she says. "Ongoing efforts to comprehensively understand the mechanisms of resistance to mutant-specific KRAS inhibitors will be pivotal in developing novel therapeutic approaches and improving care for patients with KRAS-mutant cancers."

Source:

Massachusetts General Hospital

Journal reference:

Tanaka, N., et al. (2021) Clinical acquired resistance to KRASG12C inhibition through a novel KRAS switch-II pocket mutation and polyclonal alterations converging on RAS-MAPK reactivation. Cancer Discovery. doi.org/10.1158/2159-8290.CD-21-0365.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Research finds possible explanation for why many cancer drugs don't work in human trials
Researchers explore link between intestinal microbiota with colon cancer in patients with Lynch Syndrome
Researchers reveal novel therapeutic target in the treatment of certain cancers
High expression of cell death genes may increase risk of early death from lung cancer
New technologies can screen for cervical cancer better than Pap smears
New machine learning technique reveals mutational signatures in cancer patients
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy at high risk of developing thrombotic complications
The Dream Team opens clinical trial to find better treatment options for pancreatic cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

In this interview, News-Medical talks to David Mace, CEO at SwiftScale Biologics, about the work they do in cell-free synthesis, their partnership with Sartorius and the biologics field as a whole.

Challenges In The Cell-Free Production of Biologics

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Professor Mark McGurk speaks to News-Medical about his groundbreaking research that has led to the discovery of a world-first treatment for oral cancer.

World-first treatment for oral cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Specific protein may prevent cancer cell death, increase cancer metastasis