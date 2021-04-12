Researchers work to develop dual antigen COVID-19 vaccine candidate

The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines currently in use are mainly based on the production of neutralizing antibodies against the Spike (S) protein of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). These neutralizing antibodies inhibit infection and reduce disease severity.

However, the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants capable of escaping the vaccine-induced immune response has renewed the need for more dynamic vaccines. For example, scientists reported that some vaccines, including ChAdOx, NVX-CoV2373, and Ad26.COV2-S induced lesser protection against the B.1.351 variant analysis in the Phase 3 trials. Additionally, in vitro studies have revealed that wild-type S-specific antibodies induced by the mRNA-1273 and BNT162b1 vaccines showed reduced binding to the B.1.351 variant's S protein. These findings highlighted that monovalent vaccines solely directed only towards the S protein may not be most efficient in protecting against continually emerging variants.

Study: Single Prime hAd5 Spike (S) + Nucleocapsid (N) Dual Antigen Vaccination of Healthy Volunteers Induces a Ten-Fold Increase in Mean S- and N- T-Cell Responses Equivalent to T-Cell Responses from Patients Previously Infected with SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: LookerStudio / Shutterstock
Study: Single Prime hAd5 Spike (S) + Nucleocapsid (N) Dual Antigen Vaccination of Healthy Volunteers Induces a Ten-Fold Increase in Mean S- and N- T-Cell Responses Equivalent to T-Cell Responses from Patients Previously Infected with SARS-CoV-2. Image Credit: LookerStudio / Shutterstock

Owing to these reasons, scientists have renewed their interest in the T cells, which have the potential to offer long-term protection against COVID-19. Although S-specific T cell responses are found in two vaccines; namely, mRNA1273 and BNT162b1, their role in protecting against COVID-19 is not well understood.

Keeping the above drawbacks in mind, scientists strategized to develop a vaccine that could effectively provide immunity against continually emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants. A new study has been published on the medRxiv* preprint server, which focuses on the development of a dual-antigen COVID-19' T cell' vaccine. This vaccine is developed based on the expression of both S protein and nucleocapsid (N) protein of SARS-CoV-2, using a next-generation human adenovirus serotype 5 (Ad5) platform.

The current study revealed that for the development of this vaccine, a full-length S protein that includes an SD1 receptor binding domain was used. S1 and S2 domains were modified to enhance surface expression (S-Fusion). Additionally, scientists have used the full-length N protein modified with an Enhanced T cell Stimulation Domain (ETSD) to direct N to the endo-/lysosomal compartment for increased MHC class I and II expression. The hAd5 platform used in this study has omissions in the E1, E2b, and E3 gene regions. These deleted regions cause a reduction in host anti-vector immune responses and, thereby, promote efficient antigen expression. Subsequently, T cell activation occurs in the presence of existing anti-adenovirus immunity. Similar results were obtained from previous clinical studies that had targeted tumor-associated antigens in cancer patients.

Related Stories

Previous studies revealed that SARS-CoV-2 expresses several immunogenic proteins that elicit antibody and/or T cell responses, among which, N protein is the most abundantly expressed and conserved among coronaviruses. Additionally, this protein is utilized as an effective antigen for developing effective therapeutics and vaccines for SARS-CoV. Therefore, considering the previous evidence, researchers of the present study designed a vaccine comprising N-derived antigens to elicit broader protective immunity against SARS-CoV-2. They believe this vaccine will remain effective against SARS-CoV-2 variants.

N protein has several vital roles, for example, virion assembly, viral RNA replication, and release from host cells. Researchers found that almost all COVID-19 recovered individuals developed N-specific antibodies and IFN-g-secreting CD8+ and/or CD4+ T cell responses. Interestingly, scientists found the presence of N-specific CD8+ and/or CD4+ 87 T cell responses in patients who recovered from SARS-CoV in 2003. Researchers revealed that memory T cells also cross-react with N and other proteins of SARS-CoV-2. Individuals with no history of being infected with SARS-CoV, SARS-CoV-2, or Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) show the presence of cross-reactive SARS-CoV-2 N-specific CD8+ and/or CD4+ T cell responses. This may be due to prior infection with related coronaviruses such as OC43, HKU1, 229E, or NL63. Thereby, scientists pointed out that the development of a vaccine that could stimulate N-specific memory T cell responses could be highly beneficial in protecting against the virus.

The current study reported that the N-ETSD produced higher T cell responses when compared to N without the ETSD. Thereby, the vaccine-expressed antigens can be recalled by T cells, indicating that they can be a potential agent to induce protective immune responses. Further, the T cells were isolated after 14 and 23 days from patients who were inoculated with the newly developed vaccine. The participants belonged to the ongoing Phase 1b clinical trials of the hAd5 S-Fusion + N-ETSD vaccine. Researchers have found activation of T cell responses, by both S and N peptides pools, comparable to the T cells of previously SARS-CoV-2 infected patients.

To further validate the result, the scientists also conducted in silico studies to predict T cell epitope HLA binding. The result revealed a high possibility of this newly developed vaccine being an effective 'universal' booster. This is because the hAd5-S-Fusion + N-ETSD 357 vaccine could offer protection against several other viruses that are similar to SARS-CoV-2.

Currently, the hAd5 S-Fusion + N-ETSD COVID-19 T cell vaccine is undergoing clinical trials to understand the most effective vaccine delivery method, i.e., sublingual, intranasal, or oral tablet. The researchers are optimistic about the efficacy of this vaccine against emerging variants.

*Important Notice

medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Dr. Priyom Bose

Written by

Dr. Priyom Bose

Priyom holds a Ph.D. in Plant Biology and Biotechnology from the University of Madras, India. She is an active researcher and an experienced science writer. Priyom has also co-authored several original research articles that have been published in reputed peer-reviewed journals. She is also an avid reader and an amateur photographer.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Bose, Priyom. (2021, April 12). Researchers work to develop dual antigen COVID-19 vaccine candidate. News-Medical. Retrieved on April 12, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210412/Researchers-work-to-develop-dual-antigen-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate.aspx.

  • MLA

    Bose, Priyom. "Researchers work to develop dual antigen COVID-19 vaccine candidate". News-Medical. 12 April 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210412/Researchers-work-to-develop-dual-antigen-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Bose, Priyom. "Researchers work to develop dual antigen COVID-19 vaccine candidate". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210412/Researchers-work-to-develop-dual-antigen-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate.aspx. (accessed April 12, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Bose, Priyom. 2021. Researchers work to develop dual antigen COVID-19 vaccine candidate. News-Medical, viewed 12 April 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210412/Researchers-work-to-develop-dual-antigen-COVID-19-vaccine-candidate.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify a novel SARS-CoV-2 variant (A.VOI.V2) in southern Africa
Researchers discover a new monoclonal antibody that is effective against SARS-CoV-2 variants
Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine effective against B.1.1.7 SARS-CoV-2 variant
Could a flavonoid found in common fruit and vegetables combat COVID-19?
Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID vaccine induces cell spikes similar to SARS-CoV-2's
Comparative study of SARS, MERS, BAT‐SARS, and SARS-CoV-2
South African and Brazilian SARS-CoV-2 variants can evade antibodies from therapies, vaccines, and infection
South Africa SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.351 easily escapes Sputnik vaccine

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

In this interview, News-Medical talks to Dr. Marcos Quintela Vasquez about the work he is conducting regarding the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer in partnership with Porvair Sciences.

Advancing the Diagnosis and Treatment of Ovarian Cancer

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Autoantibodies may contribute to severe COVID-19 and potential long-COVID-19 symptoms