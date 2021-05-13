Black fungus complicates India's COVID pandemic

India faces a global health crisis as the number of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections reaches over 23.7 million. As the country's health system buckles with increased admissions and a lack of resources, another health threat has emerged.

Public health officials report a rare black fungus infection, called mucormycosis, which is increasingly seen in vulnerable patients, including those with COVID-19 disease.

Mucormycosis: Broad, wide-angle non-septate hyphae of the fungus Mucor, from the paranasal sinus of a patient with diabetes mellitus. Image Credit: David A Litman / Shutterstock
Mucormycosis: Broad, wide-angle non-septate hyphae of the fungus Mucor, from the paranasal sinus of a patient with diabetes mellitus. Image Credit: David A Litman / Shutterstock

What is mucormycosis?

Mucormycosis is a very serious and potentially fatal infection caused by exposure to mucor mold. Mucor is a microbial genus of approximately 40 species of molds commonly found in soil, plants, decaying fruits and vegetables, and manure.

The fungal infection commonly affects the sinuses of the lungs after inhaling fungal spores from the air. The fungi can also enter the skin after a cut, burn, or skin injury.

The mortality rate of this infection is about 50 percent. It impacts high-risk populations due to their reduced immune system function, including those with diabetes, cancer, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS).

Mucormycosis may cause symptoms like coughing out blood, blackening over the nose, blurred vision, chest pain, and breathing difficulties. A classic feature of this infection is tissue necrosis or tissue death. If the fungus spreads to the eyes, the patient may develop blurred vision, drooping eyelids, swelling, and possible vision loss.

The fungal infection is not contagious and does not spread between people and animals. There is no vaccine to prevent the infection.

India and the fungal infection

Related Stories

India sees an increase in mucormycosis cases, partly because many people grapple with SARS-CoV-2 infection. The COVID-19 pandemic created conditions for the infection to thrive and spread. The immune system of residents is compromised by SARS-CoV-2, allowing the black fungi to take hold.

The black fungus impacts the health of people with comorbidities, like diabetes and weakened immune systems. One of the ways COVID-19 is being treated is through high-dose steroids to treat inflammation. However, the drug can suppress the immune system, making it easier for other pathogens to take advantage.

As two infections continue to wreak havoc, India's health care system is on the brink of collapse.

In the western state of Maharashtra, including Mumbai, doctors report that around 200 patients who had recovered from COVID-19 were being treated for mucormycosis. Of these patients, eight died.

Meanwhile, in Gujarat, the local government ordered the allocation of separate wards in hospitals. Further, the officials ordered 5,000 doses of amphotericin B, the drug used to treat the fungal infection. New Delhi also reported cases of mucormycosis.

India has not released national data on the new infections but said there is no major outbreak.

Threat for diabetics

Mucormycosis may become potentially fatal in some individuals, including diabetics. The fungal infection is known to attack people who have compromised immune systems, especially those with diabetes.

People who have diabetes have weakened immune systems, making it easier for the fungi to cause infection. Apart from this, diabetics are at a higher risk of mucormycosis since the fungi love iron-rich, acidic environments, and diabetic ketoacidosis, a condition in diabetics that causes the blood to become acidic.

How to prevent mucormycosis infection?

Due to its increased fatality rate, people should be proactive in protecting themselves. They should avoid areas with dust, including excavation and construction sites. Avoid contact with water-damaged buildings and floodwater and prevent joining activities that involve close contact with soil and dust. When handling soil, make sure to use protective gloves and wash the hands with soap and water.

In treating fungal infection, patients need to receive treatment promptly. Usually, antifungal drugs will be given to kill the fungi.

Sources:

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Written by

Angela Betsaida B. Laguipo

Angela is a nurse by profession and a writer by heart. She graduated with honors (Cum Laude) for her Bachelor of Nursing degree at the University of Baguio, Philippines. She is currently completing her Master's Degree where she specialized in Maternal and Child Nursing and worked as a clinical instructor and educator in the School of Nursing at the University of Baguio.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laguipo, Angela. (2021, May 13). Black fungus complicates India's COVID pandemic. News-Medical. Retrieved on May 13, 2021 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210513/Black-fungus-complicates-Indias-COVID-pandemic.aspx.

  • MLA

    Laguipo, Angela. "Black fungus complicates India's COVID pandemic". News-Medical. 13 May 2021. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210513/Black-fungus-complicates-Indias-COVID-pandemic.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Laguipo, Angela. "Black fungus complicates India's COVID pandemic". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210513/Black-fungus-complicates-Indias-COVID-pandemic.aspx. (accessed May 13, 2021).

  • Harvard

    Laguipo, Angela. 2021. Black fungus complicates India's COVID pandemic. News-Medical, viewed 13 May 2021, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20210513/Black-fungus-complicates-Indias-COVID-pandemic.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Scientists produce a universal flu vaccine using nanoparticles to induce long-lasting immunity
Research suggests Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine reprograms innate immune responses
Case study describes consequences of undetected SARS-CoV-2 infection during mRNA vaccination
The ancestor of SARS-CoV-2’s Wuhan strain was circulating in late October 2019
Increased symptomatic levels of COVID-19 may be associated with psychiatric symptoms
New nanoimmunoassay can detect anti–SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in ultralow-volume blood samples
Transplant recipients with COVID-19 may show lower cellular and antibody immune responses
Case study examines prescriptions and healthcare use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 recoverers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study identifies most persistent neurological problems during long COVID-19