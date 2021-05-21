Researchers explore virtual reality technology for treating chronic pain

May 21 2021

Researchers at the University of East Anglia are launching a new project to see whether virtual reality could help with the treatment of chronic pain.

Researchers explore virtual reality technology for treating chronic pain
Image Credit: University of East Anglia

As many as 50 per cent of the UK population are living with chronic pain, and the team will study whether new technology delivered via a VR headset could help ease their symptoms.

One very futuristic aspect to the study is that the team will use a ‘Brain-Computer Interface’ where people will be taught to control elements of the VR game using only the power of their mind.

Dr Jordan Tsigarides from UEA’s Norwich Medical School and a Rheumatology doctor at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, said: “Virtual Reality is an emerging technology where the user gains a completely immersive, interactive and often transformative experience with the use of a head-mounted display.

“VR seems to flood the brain with a multitude of audiovisual signals, engaging the senses and diverting the brain’s attention from processing pain signals.”

“At present, there is evidence that VR can significantly decrease people’s acute pain. What we are looking to find out is whether this kind of technology can be used to help people suffering chronic pain as well.”

The team is working alongside industry partner, Orbital Innovations, and has created an innovative new VR program for patients with chronic pain conditions, including Fibromyalgia Syndrome and chronic pain following a Total Knee Replacement. It will be tested on patients recruited from the NNUH and Addenbrookes in partnership with Rheumatology, Orthopedics and Pain Management departments.

Dr Tsigarides said: “The virtual worlds that we have created aim to transport patients to naturalistic, immersive environments whether its travelling down a cool snowy river or planting crops in a luscious warm forest. Through VR, we aim to engage patients through challenging and interactive games, with the objective of understanding more about how this technology can reboot the brain’s pain networks.

Related Stories

“We are working with neuroscientists at the UEA to look at the brain waves of people with chronic pain. This has the potential to allow us to see how this technology is working, as well as learn more about the brain function of people with these conditions.

"Moving things with your mind sounds like something straight from a sci-fi movie but with today’s technology, ‘Brain-Computer Interfaces’ are being used more and more in health research. We believe that this exciting new innovation when coupled with an immersive VR experience will ‘power up’ the pain relief seen with VR alone.

“Given that just under 28 million adults in the UK suffer from chronic pain, and that we are in the midst of an opioid epidemic, this treatment could be an important future intervention.”

Orbital Innovations has been working towards the development of a virtual reality technology, which will offer a way of mitigating the effects of chronic pain. This innovative project collaboration with UEA, will be breaking new ground in fully exploring the exciting opportunities this technology will offer patients in the future.”

Peter Brady, CEO, Orbital Innovations

The project has been funded by the British Society of Rheumatology, Action Arthritis, and Orbital Innovations.

Research: Could Virtual Reality Relieve Chronic Pain? [2021]

Video Credit: University of East Anglia

Source:

University of East Anglia

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Real-world study in India finds COVISHIELD vaccine safe and effective
Farxiga approved in the US for the treatment of chronic kidney disease in patients at risk of progression with and without type-2 diabetes
What can ancient feces tell us about the evolution of the human gut microbiome?
Single dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine induces immunity in CML patients
A study reports the first case of an upper extremity deep vein thrombosis (DVT) recurrence due to COVID-19 infection
Case study examines prescriptions and healthcare use in non-hospitalized COVID-19 recoverers
A look at how coronavirus disease (COVID-19) affects Parkinson's
Could stem cells improve the outcome of ARDS in severe COVID-19?

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

In light of World Asthma Day, News-Medical interviewed Dr. Samantha Walker from Asthma UK and the British Lung Foundation about fighting asthma in 2021.

Asthma Awareness: Fighting Asthma in 2021

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Most long COVID-19 sequelae affect people under 65, finds study